Formula 1 will return to Silverstone this weekend for the iconic British Grand Prix. The race marks the end of a triple-header, which has seen races in Spain and Austria in the last couple of weeks.

The circuit, which is located in Northamptonshire, has hosted the event consecutively since 1987 but has intermittently hosted the race since 1948. Several teams have bases close to Silverstone, with Aston Martin just over the road, Mercedes in Brackley and Red Bull in Milton Keynes.

This weekend is expected to be a thrilling race with three British drivers all hoping to take the win on their home track.

Lando Norris - who claimed his maiden win in Miami this year - will be looking to continue his ongoing battle with Max Verstappen, after the pair clashed at last weekend’s Austrian GP.

Verstappen and Norris both suffered tyre punctures after coming together on lap 64, resulting in George Russell claiming his second Formula 1 grand prix victory.

Lewis Hamilton has claimed the most home grand prix wins of any driver, with eight victories and a further five podium finishes during his 17-year grand prix career. Hamilton joined Norris and Verstappen on the podium last season but will be hoping to claim his F1 first win at any venue in two and a half years.

The British contingent will be joined next year by Oliver Bearman after Haas announced his signing ahead of this weekend's British GP. The Prema Formula 2 driver impressed many in Jeddah when he was called to replace an unwell Carlos Sainz at Ferrari for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur described the race as a “mega weekend” for Bearman, with Charles Leclerc adding, “it’s a matter of time before we see him permanently in F1” after the Brit finished seventh and ahead of both Norris and Hamilton.

It is hoped the typical British weather will not put a damper on this weekend's event, after a wet week for most of the UK. Here’s everything you need to know about the weather for the F1 British GP.

Silverstone track detail Photo by: Alex Kalinauckas

Formula 1 British Grand Prix weather forecast

The British Grand Prix weekend is expected to be cool and rainy over the three days. Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 19°C (66.2 Fahrenheit), with a risk of thunderstorms.



Friday, 5 July

FP1 is set to begin at 12:30pm (BST) and will see highs of 15°C (59F), with a 29% chance of rain during the one-hour session. There will be light winds from the west and a high humidity level of 88%.

FP2 at 4pm (BST) should see light cloud with a lower 19% chance of rain. Temperatures will reach the day’s peak of 19°C (66.2 F), with humidity lowering to 65%. A gentle south-westerly breeze will continue through the session.



Saturday, 6 July

FP3 will be the coolest session of the weekend with highs of 13°C (55.4F) when it begins at 11:30am (BST). The chance of rain increases from 21% to 44% over the course of the hour, meaning that we could see some light rain during the final practice run. A fresh breeze of around 19mph is expected from the west.

British Grand Prix qualifying will begin at 3pm with a 54% chance of light rain. Temperatures will reach highs of 15°C (59F) and will see a humidity level of 63%. Westerly winds will slightly reduce to moderate levels of around 18mph.

Sunday, 7 July

Race day is forecasted to see thundery showers and moderate breezes, which should clear before lights out. The British Grand Prix begins at 3pm (BST) with temperatures set to reach 16°C (60.8F).

There is a 53% chance of light showers during the first hour of the 52 laps, which risks reducing past 4pm. Humidity levels will reach 68% and a gentle 12mph breeze will move in from the southwest.