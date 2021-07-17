Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sainz: Russell collision “pretty obvious mistake from George” Next / Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin
Formula 1 / British GP News

Brawn: Fan reaction to first F1 sprint “very positive”

By:

Ross Brawn has described the opening lap of Formula 1’s first sprint event at Silverstone “nail-biting” and “sensational” and says that early feedback from fans has been very positive.

Brawn: Fan reaction to first F1 sprint “very positive”

F1’s managing director was one of the driving forces behind the introduction of the new format, which will also be trialled at Monza and one other yet-to-be determined venue later in the year.

Prior to the Silverstone weekend Brawn insisted that drivers would race hard in the sprint, and he believes that today’s event proved him right.

However he stressed that together with the FIA and the teams, F1 will conduct a thorough review of how the weekend played out, and then after the remaining two events make any necessary changes if the format is officially adopted for next season.

“I think one of the things we all saw today is a racing driver is a racing driver,” he said shortly after the sprint ended.

“And they're never gonna take it easy. So lots of actions through the field. I mean, that first lap or so was completely nail-biting, sensational. Then we had the little duels in the rest of the race.

“Fernando Alonso's performance today was another sensational part of the race. He got my vote for the highlight of the race. I'd buy a ticket for that every day.

“So I think we're very pleased. We'll let the dust settle on this weekend, and then spend some time with the FIA and the teams trying to understand if there's some evolutions we want.

“We won't be changing the fundamental format this year. And I think after the three races, we can sit down and decide where we go from here. But so far, very positive."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates after winning the sprint race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates after winning the sprint race

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Brawn admitted that F1 has already highlighted possible improvements, but would not go into specifics, noting "we've got a job list, we've got things that we want to enhance, things we want to improve".

Read Also:

He also stressed that it would be "crucial" to listen to feedback from fans after the first event, adding: "Now we're already getting massive feedback, positive feedback from our fans on social media, they love it.

"But there will be fans who make some comments, and maybe there's bits they didn't understand, or they didn't appreciate. We'll take that into account as well.

“I think we've got to look at the weekend overall. We need to view the weekend overall to see, because I don't see anything we've done which takes away from a normal weekend. I think it's all additive.

“But let's see the whole weekend. Let's see the race. And then at the end of it all, we can do an analysis as you say, talk to the fans, look at all the data and details, and see if there's some tuning we need to do.

“For me, there's some very appealing things this format, everyone runs the same tyre in qualifying. We still have the variety in the race, because fortunately we had two tyres that you could use.

“There's no handicap on people for the race in terms of what tyres they choose. So that's quite possibly something which you can take forward.”

Brawn conceded that one of the more controversial aspects of the format, the official allocation of pole to the winner of the sprint, could be changed.

“Maybe that's something we need to think about. If there's some change in the nomenclature of what we're doing, and should Friday be the pole position?

“It's things like that that we will talk about and discuss with the FIA and the teams, but I think we can't be held back by history. I mean, we need to respect history but we must never be held back by history.”

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: Russell collision “pretty obvious mistake from George”

Previous article

Sainz: Russell collision “pretty obvious mistake from George”

Next article

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

4 d
2
Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

9 h
3
Formula 1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

9 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

1 d
5
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race

23 h
Latest news
Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin
F1

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin

4m
Brawn: Fan reaction to first F1 sprint “very positive”
F1

Brawn: Fan reaction to first F1 sprint “very positive”

12m
Sainz: Russell collision “pretty obvious mistake from George”
F1

Sainz: Russell collision “pretty obvious mistake from George”

20m
Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint
F1

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint

34m
Hamilton: “Nothing I could do” to beat Verstappen in F1 sprint
F1

Hamilton: “Nothing I could do” to beat Verstappen in F1 sprint

53m
Latest videos
How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone British GP
Formula 1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Trending Today

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021

Latest news

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin

Brawn: Fan reaction to first F1 sprint “very positive”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: Fan reaction to first F1 sprint “very positive”

Sainz: Russell collision “pretty obvious mistake from George”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Russell collision “pretty obvious mistake from George”

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.