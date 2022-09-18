Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rossi: Herta paying price for F1's past "greed" Next / Solution to end fan confusion over F1 grid penalties is ‘pretty simple’
Formula 1 News

Binotto says Shwartzman worthy of F1 race seat ahead of FP1 debut

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto believes that the team’s development driver Robert Shwartzman deserves a Formula 1 seat.

Adam Cooper
By:
Binotto says Shwartzman worthy of F1 race seat ahead of FP1 debut

The 23-year-old, who is now running under his Israeli passport and licence in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will undertake the two mandatory FP1 rookie sessions for Ferrari at the US and Abu Dhabi GPs.

Shwartzman won the 2019 FIA Formula 3 title before spending two seasons in Formula 2, finishing fourth in 2020 and runner-up to Oscar Piastri last year.

He had his first public F1 outing when he drove for Ferrari at the 2020 rookie Abu Dhabi rookie test in December, before appearing for both the works team and Haas at the same event last year.

This year he gained further experience when he drove the 2018 SF17H at Fiorano in January, and the 2021 SF21 at Mugello in July.

He has not raced this season, but has been busy on Ferrari’s new simulator while his FP1 outings are in part intended to contribute to the correlation process.

With Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both signed up to long term contracts, there is no obvious opportunity for Shwartzman at Ferrari.

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

However, Binotto insists that he is worthy of a race drive, and intriguingly suggested that he has shone in the testing that he had done thus far.

“Robert is a fantastic driver,” he said when asked for his opinion of the 23-year-old by Autosport. “I think he's very fast, especially in an F1.

"Whenever he drove an F1 he has been very fast with the F1 itself. There are drivers that maybe are a great in F3, F2 and then are not good enough in the F1.

“I think Robert is one of the opposites. He has been great certainly in F3, F2 but he's very, very strong in F1. And so it's a shame for him not having any seat at the moment.”

Binotto paid tribute to the contribution that Shwartzman has made at Maranello: “This season he has worked a lot at the simulator. He has worked a lot helping our team in developing the current car.

“I think as a driver he has improved, he has developed his own skills, and today he’s a lot more mature, even to a year ago. And so I think he's a driver that would deserve a seat.

“We know it's very difficult right now in this situation, but hopefully in the future that may happen.”

shares
comments
Rossi: Herta paying price for F1's past "greed"
Previous article

Rossi: Herta paying price for F1's past "greed"
Next article

Solution to end fan confusion over F1 grid penalties is ‘pretty simple’

Solution to end fan confusion over F1 grid penalties is ‘pretty simple’
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
How a gyro camera became latest F1’s latest TV innovation
Formula 1

How a gyro camera became latest F1’s latest TV innovation

De Vries confirms Marko talks but F1 future "beyond my control" Italian GP
Formula 1

De Vries confirms Marko talks but F1 future "beyond my control"

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

More
Robert Shwartzman
Shwartzman "excited" for Ferrari FP1 chances after F1 summer break
Formula 1

Shwartzman "excited" for Ferrari FP1 chances after F1 summer break

Ferrari's Russian F1 tester Shwartzman to drive under Israeli licence Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Ferrari's Russian F1 tester Shwartzman to drive under Israeli licence

Shwartzman puts Haas on top as F1 post-season testing ends in Abu Dhabi Post Season Testing
Formula 1

Shwartzman puts Haas on top as F1 post-season testing ends in Abu Dhabi

More
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari: FIA should allow more engines after Monza F1 penalty chaos
Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA should allow more engines after Monza F1 penalty chaos

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles Italian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight French GP Plus
Formula 1

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

Latest news

How a gyro camera became latest F1’s latest TV innovation
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a gyro camera became latest F1’s latest TV innovation

Technology never stands still for the Formula 1 teams, and the same goes for the organisation that broadcasts the races around the world.

De Vries confirms Marko talks but F1 future "beyond my control"
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries confirms Marko talks but F1 future "beyond my control"

Nyck de Vries has confirmed that he is talking to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko about a possible future with the AlphaTauri Formula 1 team.

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad

Ferrari: FIA should allow more engines after Monza F1 penalty chaos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA should allow more engines after Monza F1 penalty chaos

Ferrari Formula 1 chief Mattia Binotto believes the FIA needs to consider increasing the power unit allocation per season after almost half the grid took penalties at Monza last weekend.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Plus

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad

Formula 1
16 h
How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Plus

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Plus

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2022
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Plus

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Plus

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Plus

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Plus

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.