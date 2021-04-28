Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Binotto: Ferrari's F1 performance so far in 2021 is "a relief"

By:

Ferrari Formula 1 chief Mattia Binotto says the performance of the team’s car so far this season is “a relief”, proving its development work is going in the right direction.

Binotto: Ferrari's F1 performance so far in 2021 is "a relief"

Ferrari struggled through its worst F1 season for 40 years in 2020 as it slumped to sixth place in the constructors’ championship, scoring just three podium finishes.

The team was hampered by a lack of straight-line speed and a draggy car concept, issues it sought to remedy with the updated SF21 car for this year.

The results so far have been positive, with Charles Leclerc qualifying fourth for each of the first two races. Leclerc finished fourth at Imola two weeks ago, leading home team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr in fifth.

It has placed Ferrari at the front of the midfield fight, going toe-to-toe with McLaren, and shown the team is on the up again after last year’s struggles.

Team principal Binotto acknowledged that it was a relief to see the team’s development work was correlating between the factory and the track, helping take its performance in the right direction.

“I think that the relief is to see that we are developing in the right directions,” Binotto said.

“It is important to see that simulations [and work in the] wind tunnel are now correlating at the track better than what it was in the past.

“That gives confidence in the tools, and our design capacity for the future. That, I think, was the most important [thing] and I think in that respect, it is a relief.

“Certainly, the fact that the car is performing better, so that we can have a better result at the end of the race weekend, is important.

“We often said that our performance of last year was not acceptable for a Ferrari brand, so we knew that these areas were important for us, showing developments in all the areas.

“So again, I think the performance is certainly a relief.”

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren currently sits seven points clear of Ferrari in the teams’ standings thanks to Lando Norris’s podium finish at Imola, clinched after passing Leclerc on the restart after the red flag.

Binotto said that while it would be a close battle all year with McLaren, the bigger objective for Ferrari was to continue to take steps forward in all areas.

“I'm already happy with what we managed with the progress, but as I think it's going to be a tight battle with McLaren for third place,” Binotto said.

“Now is that our objective for the season? I think our objective, as I often said, is to still prove that we can progress in all the areas.

“I think we can do it. It’s really a matter of mentality and I think we will see in the end the result.

“What is important for me in the end is to show that we are capable of progressing and on that, we’ve got a good starting point.”

Series Formula 1

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

