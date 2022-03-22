Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Zhou: Point on F1 debut ‘the best answer’ to pay driver critics Next / Why high drag wing clouds Mercedes F1 power doubts
Formula 1 News

Berger doesn't see "way forward" for Aston Martin under Krack

Formula 1 legend Gerhard Berger says he doesn't see a "way forward" for Aston Martin under new team principal Mike Krack given BMW's recent record in DTM.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Berger doesn't see "way forward" for Aston Martin under Krack

Aston Martin announced in January that Krack would be joining its F1 operation as team principal following the departure of long-serving chief Otmar Szafnauer.

Krack had worked as the boss of BMW's motorsport programme since 2014, overseeing its racing interests across series including Formula E, the World Endurance Championship and IMSA. He started in his new role with Aston Martin at the beginning of March.

In an interview earlier this month with Autosport's sister publication, Motorsport-Total, DTM boss Berger said that Krack "didn't impress me" while he was with BMW. 

Speaking to select media including Autosport in Bahrain last weekend, Berger expanded on his comments, saying he "just told my opinion".

"Let's see what can be done, but when I watched what was done in DTM, I just don't see the way forward for Aston Martin with him," Berger said.

"In all the years I've been there now, [BMW has] never been really consistently competitive.

"You could see always, they'd be on the starting grid in a good position one day and they didn't know why they are there today. And the next day they been in the end of the grid and they didn't know why they [at] the end of the grid.

"When you watch it and you see this over a longer period, you question the people behind it, and he was leading it, the project.

"And this is DTM! DTM is great. But the F1 is a different league. Here, you need to be the best of the best in the world. I don't see this.

"Sorry, I was a bit direct, but it's just somebody asked me. That's my opinion."

Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin AMR22

Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

BMW has failed to win a title in DTM since Marco Wittmann won the drivers' crown in 2016, and has scored just four race wins in the last two years.

Another figure who has recently moved from DTM to F1 is race director Niels Wittich, who oversaw the Bahrain Grand Prix as part of his new position alternating the role with Eduardo Freitas.

Wittich and Freitas - who formerly served as WEC race director - took over the role as part of a restructuring of the FIA's race control operations in the wake of the Abu Dhabi controversy, which led to Michael Masi's departure.

Berger felt it was important that Wittich and Freitas will be supported by the returning Herbie Blash, the long-serving deputy to Charlie Whiting. Blash will take up the role of senior advisor this year.

"Herbie understands the business in and out, so if they listen to him, they're going to learn," Berger said.

"Let's see what comes out. It's not gonna be easy. But I have to say, Charlie Whiting was brilliant. But the FIA made a mistake in the years with Charlie, they never built up somebody else.

Read Also:

"It's very, very difficult to get a good race director. And there are not enough experts with experience. Formula 1 now sees it, they are in great difficulty to find the right guys.

"So it's a mistake not now, it is a mistake [made] five years ago, still with Charlie [they had] to build one, two, three guys up."

shares
comments

Related video

Zhou: Point on F1 debut ‘the best answer’ to pay driver critics
Previous article

Zhou: Point on F1 debut ‘the best answer’ to pay driver critics
Next article

Why high drag wing clouds Mercedes F1 power doubts

Why high drag wing clouds Mercedes F1 power doubts
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Zhou: Point on F1 debut ‘the best answer’ to pay driver critics Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Zhou: Point on F1 debut ‘the best answer’ to pay driver critics

Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin still unsure on Vettel F1 return for Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin still unsure on Vettel F1 return for Saudi Arabia

Szafnauer: Aston Martin fate sealed when responsibilities taken away Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Szafnauer: Aston Martin fate sealed when responsibilities taken away

The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022  Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022 

Latest news

Why high drag wing clouds Mercedes F1 power doubts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why high drag wing clouds Mercedes F1 power doubts

Berger doesn't see "way forward" for Aston Martin under Krack
Formula 1 Formula 1

Berger doesn't see "way forward" for Aston Martin under Krack

Zhou: Point on F1 debut ‘the best answer’ to pay driver critics
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou: Point on F1 debut ‘the best answer’ to pay driver critics

The low-drag F1 wing that helped Red Bull top Bahrain GP speed traps
Formula 1 Formula 1

The low-drag F1 wing that helped Red Bull top Bahrain GP speed traps

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Plus

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary Plus

Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary

Formula 1 has set itself on the path towards outlawing aerodynamic research in windtunnels – but until that time comes, says PAT SYMONDS, teams will still pour money into these facilities

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Plus

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2 Plus

Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2

Guanyu Zhou is the first Chinese driver to secure a full-time F1 drive – and he’s got there ahead of Oscar Piastri, who beat him to the F2 title last year. But as OLEG KARPOV found out, he’s determined to prove he’s earned his place

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Plus

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.