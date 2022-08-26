Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Next / Mercedes F1 star Russell thinks MotoGP is “bold” to not test sprint races first
Formula 1 News

Belgian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pitlane as teams prepare for Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Belgian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane

Haas has trimmed the upper flap of its rear wing for Spa-Francorchamps, as it looks to reduce some of the drag being generated and improve straight-line speed.

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing detail

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin will utilise a lower downforce spoon-shaped rear wing, a solution that the team has employed before at other high-speed venues. You’ll note the two circular access panels that remain open on the side of the endplate and offer access to the bolts, which connect the endplate to the mainplane.

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari is also sporting a rear wing design we’ve seen already this season, as it becomes more and more obvious that teams are having to forsake designing and manufacturing bespoke and circuit specific designs in order to meet their cost cap objectives.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing detail

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri’s rear wing offering notably features no trailing edge Gurney flap, as the team favours to take advantage of the drag reduction that removing it might offer.

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing detail

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo has also ceded some of its rear wing’s downforce by trimming the trailing edge of the upper flap. The Hinwil team has had to be careful in doing so, in order to leave enough of the central section intact to give the DRS mechanism the room it requires to attach to the flap.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull may have lower downforce options available to test for the weekend, which may include the removal of the upper beam wing element, which it has already done at several circuits this season that require less downforce.

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In this picture of the W13’s rear wing we’re able to see the base lay-out of the endplate’s upper cut-out and another section of bodywork that overlaps the existing surface. That modular solution helps with the cost cap exercise of building parts as multiple designs can be deployed with the same endplate.

McLaren MC36 rear wing detail

McLaren MC36 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has also opted to trim the upper flap of the MCL36’s rear wing but, like Alfa Romeo, it has chosen to leave a section in the centre untouched so it can deploy its regular DRS mechanism.

Alpine A522 rear detail

Alpine A522 rear detail

Alpine’s low downforce offering is one we’ve seen before. The team ran this extreme wing at Baku, topping the race speed trap at 332km/h with Fernando Alonso.

Alpine A522 brake drum detail

Alpine A522 brake drum detail

As the A522 is prepared we’re able to spot some of the internal detail of its front brake assembly, with the team preferring to mount the caliper in the front and use teardrop shaped outlets in line with the disc to help manage temperature exchange.

Alpine A522 brake drum detail

Alpine A522 brake drum detail

We can also see how the team is treating heat management under the brake drum at the rear of the car.

Alpine A522 detail

Alpine A522 detail

As an Alpine mechanic works at the front of one of the A522’s, we’re not only treated to a view of some of the inboard suspension elements but also the bib wing introduced earlier in the season.

AlphaTauri AT03 detail

AlphaTauri AT03 detail

AlphaTauri continues to make changes to the AT03’s floor edge wing and the edge of the floor too. Note the U-shaped mounting used to bridge the gap between the two and the upwardly rolled edge of the floor, which is then cut away into a taper towards the rear tyre.

AlphaTauri AT03 detail

AlphaTauri AT03 detail

A close-up of the three element mirror stalks that have been on the A03 since its inception. They are used to help improve airflow conditions on the upper shoulder of the sidepod.

Alfa Romeo Racing C42 detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C42 detail

A great overview of the Alfa Romeo C42’s crash structure a gearbox carrier, rear suspension and rear brake duct layout.

Alfa Romeo Racing C42 brake drum detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C42 brake drum detail

Alfa Romeo, like many other teams on the grid, deploys an internalised shroud within the main brake drum this year in order to help manage temperatures and the airflow’s passage.

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail

As a comparison, AlphaTauri also encloses its brake disc with a fairing but does it in an entirely different way in order to accommodate other pipework that cools the likes of the caliper at the bottom of the assembly.

Haas VF-22 brake drum detail

Haas VF-22 brake drum detail

Haas favours a more traditional approach with the disc left exposed within the larger brake drum void.

McLaren MCL36 brake drum detail

McLaren MCL36 brake drum detail

McLaren, meanwhile, also encloses the brake disc with its own shroud. Notably, the team has externalised the pipework that delivers cool air to the caliper, which is housed at the rear of the assembly.

Red Bull Racing RB18 brake drum detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 brake drum detail

Red Bull’s disc shroud appears to be much more stylised than some of their counterparts, with the team keen to optimise flow management and control temperatures in a very specific way. You’ll also note that the shroud and caliper have been coated to help further still.

McLaren MCL36 detail

McLaren MCL36 detail

A close-up of the flared floor section of the edge wing on the McLaren MCL36’s floor.

McLaren MCL36 rear detail

McLaren MCL36 rear detail

The rearward section of the McLaren MCL36’s edge wing sports four metal U-shaped mounting brackets to attach it to the main body of the floor.

Ferrari F1-75 detail

Ferrari F1-75 detail

The Ferrari F1-75 with its vanity cover removed gives us a view of some of the inboard suspension elements.

Mercedes W13 rear detail

Mercedes W13 rear detail

The Mercedes W13’s rear wing assembly, now with the upper corner of the endplate installed, which as you’ll note is a full section, rather than having a cut-out and is a similar solution to what Alpine has used already this season.

McLaren MCL36 detail

McLaren MCL36 detail

A close-up of the cooling gills sunk into the McLaren MCL36’s sidepods that taper up around the engine cover.

Alpine A522 detail

Alpine A522 detail

The Alpine A522 sidepods, which feature a trough to help manage the airflow’s passage downstream. Also note the use of a cooling panel with just four cooling outlets, as the team looks to find an acceptable compromise for cooling and the drag posed.

Alpine A522 rear detail

Alpine A522 rear detail

Plenty of detail to take in about the Alpine A522’s rear end from this picture, including the low downforce wing being deployed, the stacked beam wing lay-out and the small rear cooling outlet. They are complimented by the outlet on the engine cover's spine and the gills beside the sidepods.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

The floor from the Red Bull RB18 waits beneath the chassis to be mounted. Note the depressions on the upper surface of the diffuser which give room for suspension travel.

shares
comments
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised
Previous article

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised
Next article

Mercedes F1 star Russell thinks MotoGP is “bold” to not test sprint races first

Mercedes F1 star Russell thinks MotoGP is “bold” to not test sprint races first
Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
The key floor trends that have defined F1 2022 Belgian GP
Formula 1

The key floor trends that have defined F1 2022

Why F1 2022 tech isn’t all about porpoising and sidepods
Formula 1

Why F1 2022 tech isn’t all about porpoising and sidepods

The consequences of Aston Martin’s radical F1 rear wing design
Formula 1

The consequences of Aston Martin’s radical F1 rear wing design

Latest news

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops qualifying, Sainz inherits pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops qualifying, Sainz inherits pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dominated qualifying for Formula 1’s 2022 Belgian Grand Prix but grid penalties mean Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will line up on pole position.

Start of Belgian F1 GP qualifying delayed due to barrier repairs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Start of Belgian F1 GP qualifying delayed due to barrier repairs

The start of Formula 1 qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix has been delayed due to barrier repairs following a crash in the Porsche Supercup support race.

Alpine eyes Gasly as Marko lines-up Herta for AlphaTauri F1 role
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine eyes Gasly as Marko lines-up Herta for AlphaTauri F1 role

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly has emerged as a surprise candidate for the Alpine Formula 1 team in 2023, Autosport understands.

FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole

The FIA has clarified why Charles Leclerc will receive a back of the grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix despite a potential loophole in the Formula 1 regulations.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
6 h
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
19 h
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Plus

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gérard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.