Exclusive: Tsunoda will be considered for Red Bull promotion if he keeps performing - Bayer
Tsunoda may have been overlooked for a Red Bull spot this year, but he remains in the picture for 2025
Yuki Tsunoda remains in consideration for a Red Bull Formula 1 team promotion if he consistently delivers, according to RB CEO Peter Bayer.
In June RB announced Tsunoda would remain at the team for 2025 and in recent weeks he’s been overlooked for a Red Bull spot with Sergio Perez’s place under threat as he underperformed.
With the Red Bull organisation planning to keep both Perez and Daniel Ricciardo at their respective teams for the foreseeable future, next year’s line-ups will take focus, particularly if Perez is unable to solve his poor form.
Bayer has said Tsunoda will be an option for Red Bull if he performs at a consistently high standard.
“Helmut [Marko, Red Bull's motorsport advisor] said it himself, in German you say a swallow doesn't make a summer,” Bayer told Autosport. “What it means is that if Yuki keeps racing on this level consistently, he will be considered for a seat in Red Bull Racing.
“That's ultimately exactly our mission and the mission we've been given by the shareholders, and if that means that he needs another season next to a very strong Daniel, that could be an option.
“It could also be an option [to] say that, okay, we now believe he's ready. So [then] we'll talk to Liam [Lawson]. We're not in a hurry, despite all the people [who] think we are, because we do have all the options in our hands.”
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team talks with Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App RB after his crash during qualifying
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
RB team principal Laurent Mekies has rated Tsunoda’s improvement in his fourth year in F1 as “phenomenal” and has admired his ambition to move up to Red Bull.
“You expect a lot of things from a young guy between the first and the second year, maybe between the second and the third year,” Mekies said. “But you don't expect that sort of phenomenal step between third and fourth, so - yes, he's faster. Yes, he's calmer. Yes, he's better integrating the team, better feedback, hopefully happy!
“But seriously, he has been a reference point in the way that he gets out of the garage on Friday FP1 - and, bang: the first lap, he is there.
Mekies added: “Yuki is a Red Bull driver. He must have the ambition to drive for Red Bull Racing. If he doesn't have that - it's wrong.
“I hope and I trust that he wants more than anything else to drive that car to win races. We also try to help him developing him in that way. So that's what the business is.
“Was he fully happy to extend with us to drive for us next year? Yes, [and] it's a question for him but because what he tells us is that he is mega ambitious, he can see a team [that] is mega ambitious and the fit is obviously working.
“It helps him develop, he has paid us back with quite [an] incredible level of performance.”
Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren and Jonathan Noble
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Exclusive: Ricciardo: Tsunoda has everything to make next step in F1
Exclusive: Tsunoda feels ready for Red Bull: "I'm a more complete driver"
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader in F1
Exclusive: What more can Red Bull do to help Sergio Perez?
F1 comparisons: How teams have performed in 2024 compared to 2023
Jon Noble: Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?
Latest news
Vips: Pitlane space reason Portland picked for first IndyCar start of 2024
Acosta explains cause of scary high-speed crash in Austria MotoGP practice
Marquez no longer lagging far behind Bagnaia, Martin in Austria MotoGP
NASCAR: When rubbin' stops being racin'
Autosport Plus
What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari
How Komatsu is succeeding where Steiner failed on Haas F1 investment
25 years on: Was 1999 F1's most exciting season?
The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments