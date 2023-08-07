Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen: F1 approaching rain "like NASCAR" would be a "shame" Next / Stroll made "aggressive" return from pre-season injury having seen Aston's F1 step
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

“Bandwagon” F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has suggested the push to help Williams get more freedom to spend on factory improvements collapsed because Formula 1 rivals jumped on a “bandwagon” to help themselves. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Williams team boss James Vowles has been seeking greater capital expenditure freedom for his squad, after discovering that its facilities are well down compared to many rivals.

While F1’s financial rules allow some spending on capex improvements, Williams feels the $36 million allowed over a four-year period is not enough to get where it wants to be. 

The matter was discussed at last week’s F1 Commission meeting, where Vowles hoped that a deal could be reached to help the smaller squads make gains. 

But in the end, a lack of agreement over what could be done, allied to some outfits seeing greater capex freedom for themselves, meant the discussions stalled. The matter is now set for further debate at F1’s Financial Advisory Committee. 

Vowles expressed some frustration after the meeting that nothing had been agreed, even though he understood that teams all have to look after their own interests. 

“It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, frankly, that we're in a situation where again, that meeting, I would argue, went round in circles if nothing else,” he said. 

"And to a certain extent, it will do, because everyone in that room wants to make sure that they're not losing out relative to everyone else.” 

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing on the grid

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing on the grid

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

But despite the matter hitting a roadblock right now, Wolff is hopeful that a solution can be found to help Williams – as he thinks it not right that some squads are trying to capitalise on the situation. 

“Why the Capex discussion came up is that a team, Williams, said their infrastructure is subpar and they wouldn't be able to catch up with trivial things like machine equipment, and up to the technical things like simulators.,” he said. “That was the starting point of all discussions.  

“Then, as a consequence, some teams jumped on that bandwagon to say, but actually, we would like to have a little bit more capex. And that number went up from $50 million to $60 million, $70 million, $90 million, and suddenly, it was like free reign and why don't we change the Capex levels? But there is no reason to do that. I think there is one team we need to treat differently than all the others.” 

While one solution looked at was to allow improvements on a case-by-case basis, Wolff said that even that failed to get support because others saw opportunities to gain. 

He added: “We came up with a list. Some of the big teams said we don't want a list, and if Williams get stuff, we want to have stuff. And that was simply shut down. 

“We need stability of regulations, on financial relations. And you need to be able to have a business plan that is valid and not a free rein every two years where we change the goalposts on capex. 

“So that's why this was the end of the capex discussion, but maybe we will find a solution for Williams.”

shares
comments

Verstappen: F1 approaching rain "like NASCAR" would be a "shame"

Stroll made "aggressive" return from pre-season injury having seen Aston's F1 step
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why abandoning zeropods brought no immediate F1 gain for Mercedes

Why abandoning zeropods brought no immediate F1 gain for Mercedes

Formula 1

Why abandoning zeropods brought no immediate F1 gain for Mercedes Why abandoning zeropods brought no immediate F1 gain for Mercedes

Ben Sulayem wants works teams from USA and China in F1

Ben Sulayem wants works teams from USA and China in F1

Formula 1

Ben Sulayem wants works teams from USA and China in F1 Ben Sulayem wants works teams from USA and China in F1

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Williams More
Williams
The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1 The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

Williams still on crutches but F1 recovery is underway, says Vowles

Williams still on crutches but F1 recovery is underway, says Vowles

Formula 1

Williams still on crutches but F1 recovery is underway, says Vowles Williams still on crutches but F1 recovery is underway, says Vowles

Vowles: Fry signing a statement of intent on Williams F1's "culture of change"

Vowles: Fry signing a statement of intent on Williams F1's "culture of change"

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Vowles: Fry signing a statement of intent on Williams F1's "culture of change" Vowles: Fry signing a statement of intent on Williams F1's "culture of change"

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

F1 Formula 1

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1 The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass

The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe