Subscribe
Previous / “Bandwagon” F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff Next / Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Stroll made "aggressive" return from pre-season injury having seen Aston's F1 step

Lance Stroll has revealed that understanding Aston Martin possessed a much-improved Formula 1 car for 2023 led him to make a “very aggressive” early return to action from pre-season injury.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team

Stroll missed pre-season testing in Bahrain after breaking both his wrists and a toe in a crash while cycling in Spain three days before that event was due to start.

But just one week later he returned for the season-opener in Bahrain in a car team-mate Fernando Alonso has taken to six podiums so far after the team’s major performance turnaround from finishing seventh in last year’s constructors’ championship.

It is understood that Stroll was fully healed from his injuries by late May’s Monaco Grand Prix after his initial prognosis suggested he would not be able to drive at all in F1 until round three in Australia in April.

When asked by Autosport to describe how his recovery from his injuries had gone over the first half of the 2023 campaign, Stroll replied: “Well, I mean driving Formula 1 cars like 12 days after breaking my bones was not what my doctors would’ve liked me to do, but, I did it anyway.

“I’m being sarcastic,” he continued, “I mean it was a very aggressive return, but I knew we had a good car and I wanted to get back in the car and I felt like I was ready to do it.

“It sucked for the first few races – definitely I was in a lot of pain, but I’m feeling much better now.”

Stroll has so far failed to match Alonso’s race record in 2023, finishing ahead of him just once and without troubling the podium places at any event.

Aston team principal Mike Krack recently told Autosport his belief that the main reason for this difference between his drivers was down to Stroll missing all of winter testing.

“We should always keep in mind now that there was a three-day test in Bahrain where he did zero laps,” said Krack. “[He] jumped in the car in the first race with the injuries – this is very often forgotten.

“Where other drivers fill their toolboxes, learn about the car – these are things that he didn’t have.”

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Stroll, who was speaking in the pre-event press conference at the Belgian GP, also said Aston’s recent downturn in form – which followed the team making the wrong choice on its car development path – had left it “not where we want to be”.

Read Also:

He continued: “We started the season very strong [with the] second/third fastest car in some races, depending on the track.

“But the last few weekends have been more challenging for us, so we definitely have a few things to work on to get back to where we want to be.

“Going around the corners faster and down the straights faster – that always helps!

“No, I mean it’s just a lot of little details. Just the usual stuff – working around some of the limitations of the car.

"Balance through the corner and finding some more downforce and all that kind of stuff.

“But, I think we have some ideas [of how to improve things], so I’m looking forward to the second half of the season.”

shares
comments

“Bandwagon” F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic

Formula 1
Belgian GP

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen dominates despite grid drop to lead Red Bull 1-2

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen dominates despite grid drop to lead Red Bull 1-2

Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen dominates despite grid drop to lead Red Bull 1-2 F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen dominates despite grid drop to lead Red Bull 1-2

Latest news

Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans

More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

DTM DTM
Nurburgring

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1 The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe