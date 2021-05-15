Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Baku promoter unconcerned by Miami F1 scheduling from 2022

By:

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix's promoters say they're not worried about Formula 1’s plans to add a new race in Miami to the calendar next June, amid a rising race count.

Baku promoter unconcerned by Miami F1 scheduling from 2022

The Baku City Circuit will stage its fifth F1 race next month as Azerbaijan returns to the calendar following its COVID-enforced cancellation last year.

It will mark a return to the race’s favoured June date slot, having been staged in April in both 2018 and 2019 prior to the start of summer in Baku.

F1 announced last month that the Miami Grand Prix would be joining the calendar in 2022, and is anticipated to be held in June, potentially paired with Canada.

However Baku City Circuit executive director Arif Rahimov said the event promoters had zero concerns about Miami’s addition to the calendar and its impact on the Azerbaijan race, saying that even a back-to-back would be possible.

“Being close to us in terms of being in June, we’ve flown from Baku all the way to Canada before,” Rahimov said.

“So doing Baku-Miami is not further to race, it’s almost the same distance. We’ve done it before.

“If they’re in June, they can be back-to-back with Canada, which is logistically possible and not extremely complicated. It’s even less complicated than doing Baku-Canada or Baku-Miami.

“We don’t know what races are going out, so I don’t know. It’s really hard for me to speculate about next year’s calendar, because there’s just so many things changing. We’re still uncertain about what races are going to run and aren’t going to run this year.

“We haven’t even started the conversation about the next year and where we want to be next year, because there were so many back-and-forths about this year’s race, about all the new things that would be in place.

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton go wheel to wheel at the start of the 2019 Azerbaijan GP

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton go wheel to wheel at the start of the 2019 Azerbaijan GP

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“But in general, if we’re close with Miami or Canada, I think it’s a bit of a problem for people like you who would travel from one race to another.

“For us, it’s a little bit of a problem trying when we’re winding down and demobilising the circuit. But it’s doable.”

F1 is yet to announce its plans for next year’s calendar, but is edging closer and closer to a total of 25 races that had been floated by Liberty Media as a target in recent years.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of more races on the calendar and a possible saturation it could cause, but Rahimov said he felt no present concerns for Azerbaijan.

“For live crowds, it depends on the regions where they’re going to do the race,” Rahimov said.

“If we’re going to have 25 races and we’re going to add five races in the States, I don’t have many spectators coming from the States or that part of the world anyway. If we’re going to have five races added in the Middle East, that’ll be a problem for us I guess.

“Or CIS countries. We have a lot of spectators from Russia, if they’re going to be diverted to a different city, that’ll be a problem. But spectator-wise, it’s all regional. It depends on where those additional races are going to happen.

“I’m very confident they’ll always watch our race, because our race is the most fun to watch.”

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Luke Smith
Autosport Plus
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

