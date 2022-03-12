Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Red Bull F1 drivers ranked

Red Bull is much younger than Formula 1’s other big teams, having arrived in 2005, but in less than two decades it has racked up some impressive achievements. Autosport takes on ranking its best.

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Red Bull F1 drivers ranked

For this list of top 10 drivers, we’ve taken into account the amount of success the racers scored with Red Bull and its sister team Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri, the impact they had and the circumstances of their time within the Red Bull fold. It doesn’t count their achievements at other teams.

Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner hosts the second part of our new podcast series we're ranking another 10 drivers, after doing the same for Ferrari here.

Kevin is joined by Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas and F1 reporter Luke Smith to help debate and decide the top 10 Red Bull F1 drivers.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

