Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ricciardo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss final F1 test day
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Testing - Bahrain Day 2

The second day of the final 2022 Formula 1 pre-season test is in the books, with Carlos Sainz Jr leading the way for Ferrari.

Autosport Podcast: F1 Testing - Bahrain Day 2

The Spaniard claimed the top time when the official test finished at 7pm local time, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen in second just under 0.5s behind the leader, and Lance Stroll in third.

Lewis Hamilton was the quickest Mercedes of the day, finishing in fourth, with team-mate George Russell in 13th. 

But Kevin Magnussen set the quickest overall time for Haas, a 1m33.207s, in its extra hour of testing permitted after the US team missed Thursday morning due to freight delays.

PLUS: The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

There were several red flags throughout the day, with Nicholas Latifi's Williams suffering a brake fire during the morning session causing the first, and with it a 40-minute stoppage. That session was ended early after Valtteri Bottas stopped on track minutes before its scheduled finish time having suffered a hydraulic issue. 

In the afternoon, Esteban Ocon prompted the first red flag of the session, stopping on track as a precautionary measure after issues with his Alpine, with running resuming 20 minutes later. But within 10 minutes, action was paused again after a stricken Lando Norris was forced to push his McLaren back into the pitlane.

Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas takes on hosting duties and is joined by F1 reporters Matt Kew and Luke Smith to discuss day two of the Bahrain test. 

 
shares
comments
Ricciardo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss final F1 test day
Previous article

Ricciardo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss final F1 test day
Load comments

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: F1 Testing - Bahrain Day 2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 Testing - Bahrain Day 2

Ricciardo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss final F1 test day
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss final F1 test day

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Hamilton: Mercedes battling to tame W13 F1 car in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes battling to tame W13 F1 car in Bahrain

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Plus

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
4 h
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Plus

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
13 h
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Plus

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget Plus

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shakeup, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022 Plus

The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022

After a year’s delay enforced by the global pandemic, F1’s major rules reset is finally here, with the second 2022 pre-season test getting underway in Bahrain today. A cursory glance the new cars tells of some significant differences, but as STUART CODLING explains, they are more than just superficial tweaks

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Plus

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Plus

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
The single F1 season of a British sportscar great Plus

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.