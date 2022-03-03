Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked

Tickets Subscribe
Will Verstappen be a Red Bull Formula 1 'lifer'?
Bottas and Zhou doubt F1 porpoising will be safety issue
Formula 1 Podcast

As the most successful constructor in Formula 1 history, Ferrari has had its fair share of top drivers during its world championship history. Autosport takes on the task of ranking its very best.

For this list, Autosport assessed the amount of success the drivers scored with Ferrari, the impact they had on the team and the circumstances of their time there. We didn’t consider their achievements at other teams.

While the full top 10 list can be found here, it is time to discuss how the order was ranked and what were the key performance indicators between the contenders for top spot.

Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Matt Kew and, of course, Kevin Turner to argue about which drivers deserve their place in the top 10.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Ferrari More
Ferrari
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari to hold fire on upgrades for Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1

Ferrari to hold fire on upgrades for Bahrain F1 test

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems
Formula 1

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems

Latest news

Bottas and Zhou doubt F1 porpoising will be safety issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas and Zhou doubt F1 porpoising will be safety issue

Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 terminates Russian GP contract after cancellation of 2022 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 terminates Russian GP contract after cancellation of 2022 race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Plus

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving

Formula 1
7 h
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Plus

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Plus

The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Autosport takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive Plus

What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety Plus

How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety

The new generation of Formula 1 cars have caused a stir in their first on-track action of 2022 in Barcelona testing this week. With a design change driven by a desire to boost overtaking, an old phenomenon has reared its head and raised concerns over safety

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Plus

The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Plus

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Plus

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
