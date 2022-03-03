Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked

For this list, Autosport assessed the amount of success the drivers scored with Ferrari, the impact they had on the team and the circumstances of their time there. We didn’t consider their achievements at other teams.

While the full top 10 list can be found here, it is time to discuss how the order was ranked and what were the key performance indicators between the contenders for top spot.

Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Matt Kew and, of course, Kevin Turner to argue about which drivers deserve their place in the top 10.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.