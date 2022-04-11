Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP Review Next / Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more
Formula 1 Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Lotus F1 drivers ranked

Lotus remains one of the most illustrious names in motorsport and will always be an iconic member of Formula 1's history despite leaving the series almost 30 years ago.

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Lotus F1 drivers ranked

The tally of seven constructors’ and six drivers’ titles doesn’t reveal the innovation of Colin Chapman’s team, while many great drivers raced Lotus machinery between its F1 arrival in 1958 and Team Lotus folding in 1994.

We’ve considered the amount of success the drivers scored with Lotus, the impact they had on the team and the circumstances of their time there. We didn’t include their achievements at other teams and have excluded the ‘Lotus’ era at the Enstone team, which later became Renault/Alpine.

Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner returns with the latest top 10 list and in the final part of our new podcast series he is joined by Autosport F1 editor Matt Kew and Autosport Grand Prix editor and host Alex Kalinauckas. You can also read the full top 10 list here.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

shares
comments
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP Review
Previous article

Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP Review
Next article

Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more

Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more
Load comments
Team Lotus More
Team Lotus
F1 podium finisher Reine Wisell dies aged 80
Formula 1

F1 podium finisher Reine Wisell dies aged 80

Top 10 Lotus F1 drivers ranked: Clark, Andretti, Senna and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Lotus F1 drivers ranked: Clark, Andretti, Senna and more

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Latest news

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more

10 things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in Autosport's driver ratings

Formula 1
18 h
How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Plus

How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
20 h
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Plus

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? STUART CODLING thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2022
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.