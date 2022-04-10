Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Next / How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass
Formula 1 / Australian GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP Review

Charles Leclerc took a stunning victory in Sunday’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix – the first to take place in Melbourne since 2020’s cancelled event.

Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP Review

With a late retirement for title rival Max Verstappen, Ferrari took their second victory from three rounds to continue a strong start to the season.

Sergio Perez finished second ahead of George Russell, who was a big gainer under the second safety car, but had to hold off a charging Lewis Hamilton to the flag.

The McLaren drivers were secure in fifth and sixth, Lando Norris leading Daniel Ricciardo home, with Esteban Ocon seventh for Alpine.

Editor of motorsport.com Australia, Andrew van Leeuwen, joins Autosport’s Luke Smith and Matt Kew to discuss the race. Martyn Lee is your host.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

 
shares
comments
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism
Previous article

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism
Next article

How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass
Load comments

Latest news

F1 drivers admit loss of fourth DRS zone hampered overtaking in Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers admit loss of fourth DRS zone hampered overtaking in Australian GP

Verstappen: F1 must speed up “turtle” Aston Martin safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 must speed up “turtle” Aston Martin safety car

How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP Review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP Review

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Plus

How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
1 h
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Plus

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? STUART CODLING thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
19 h
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2022
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.