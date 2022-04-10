Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP Review

With a late retirement for title rival Max Verstappen, Ferrari took their second victory from three rounds to continue a strong start to the season.

Sergio Perez finished second ahead of George Russell, who was a big gainer under the second safety car, but had to hold off a charging Lewis Hamilton to the flag.

The McLaren drivers were secure in fifth and sixth, Lando Norris leading Daniel Ricciardo home, with Esteban Ocon seventh for Alpine.

Editor of motorsport.com Australia, Andrew van Leeuwen, joins Autosport’s Luke Smith and Matt Kew to discuss the race. Martyn Lee is your host.

