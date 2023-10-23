Autosport Podcast: F1 United States Grand Prix review
Max Verstappen clinched his 50th career Formula 1 victory as he took the United States Grand Prix spoils, while Lewis Hamilton was disqualified post-race for excessive wear to his car plank.
The F1 world champion, who controlled the sprint race on Saturday, charged from sixth on the grid to take his 15th win of the season but had to do it managing a brake issue throughout the US GP.
It looked like Hamilton came close to upsetting strong favourite Verstappen as he closed in late on, but had to settle for second before being disqualified after the race as his Mercedes F1 car was found to have sustained excessive plank wear.
PLUS: Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified
Charles Leclerc, who finished sixth, suffered the same fate and was also disqualified.
To dissect all the events at the Circuit of the Americas, Alex Kalinauckas, Matt Kew and Stuart Codling are all in Austin to join Martyn Lee to discuss the United States Grand Prix.
Latest news
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1 F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1
How F1 teams have adapted their cars for Mexico's cooling headache
How F1 teams have adapted their cars for Mexico's cooling headache How F1 teams have adapted their cars for Mexico's cooling headache
Why Schumacher's year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Perez's best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he's going to break his F1 win duck
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
