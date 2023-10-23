Autosport Podcast: F1 United States Grand Prix review

The F1 world champion, who controlled the sprint race on Saturday, charged from sixth on the grid to take his 15th win of the season but had to do it managing a brake issue throughout the US GP.

It looked like Hamilton came close to upsetting strong favourite Verstappen as he closed in late on, but had to settle for second before being disqualified after the race as his Mercedes F1 car was found to have sustained excessive plank wear.

PLUS: Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

Charles Leclerc, who finished sixth, suffered the same fate and was also disqualified.

To dissect all the events at the Circuit of the Americas, Alex Kalinauckas, Matt Kew and Stuart Codling are all in Austin to join Martyn Lee to discuss the United States Grand Prix.