Formula 1 United States GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 United States Grand Prix review

Max Verstappen clinched his 50th career Formula 1 victory as he took the United States Grand Prix spoils, while Lewis Hamilton was disqualified post-race for excessive wear to his car plank.

Published
Podium: Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

The F1 world champion, who controlled the sprint race on Saturday, charged from sixth on the grid to take his 15th win of the season but had to do it managing a brake issue throughout the US GP.

It looked like Hamilton came close to upsetting strong favourite Verstappen as he closed in late on, but had to settle for second before being disqualified after the race as his Mercedes F1 car was found to have sustained excessive plank wear.

PLUS: Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

Charles Leclerc, who finished sixth, suffered the same fate and was also disqualified.

To dissect all the events at the Circuit of the Americas, Alex Kalinauckas, Matt Kew and Stuart Codling are all in Austin to join Martyn Lee to discuss the United States Grand Prix.

 
