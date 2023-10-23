Video: Post-race double disqualification at the F1 United States GP
The Circuit of the Americas provided another classic Formula 1 race where tyre strategy was paramount.
Max Verstappen continued his United States GP dominance but the real talking point was the post-race disqualification for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
Martyn Lee, Matt Kew and Jack Boxall-Legge break down why both drivers received the penalty and the ramification it had on classified result.
