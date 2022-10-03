Autosport Podcast: F1 Singapore Grand Prix review

The Mexican had controlled the race from the front after passing polesitter Leclerc into the first corner, but was made to sweat over his win by a post-race stewards investigation for not keeping to within 10 car lengths of the safety car.

Perez was given a reprimand for the first incident on lap 10 and a five-second penalty for a second incident on lap 36, but held on to victory having crossed the line 7.6 seconds in front of the Ferrari driver.

It capped an eventful race stalled by two full safety car periods and three virtual safety car stints, while the Singapore GP itself was delayed from starting for 65 minutes due to a thunderstorm which flooded the track.

The result of which created drama aplenty, as both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were the high profile drivers to go off track and drop down the field due to damage. It meant the Red Bull driver failed to grasp his first opportunity to warp up the 2022 F1 world drivers’ title as he could only recover to seventh place.

To recap and analyse all the action, podcast host Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew and Jess McFadyen to pick apart the Singapore GP.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.