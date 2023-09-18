Autosport Podcast: F1 Singapore GP review

The Singapore GP delivered a race of both strategy and outright pace at various times thanks to safety car periods on the streets of the Marina Bay circuit.

From Sainz’s backing up of the pack to preserve his tyre life to him also slowing to give Lando Norris DRS to defend against the pair of charging Mercedes on younger tyres at the end, the Spaniard didn’t put a wheel wrong to clinch a phenomenal victory.

PLUS: The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

George Russell, who led the late Mercedes attack, will be lamenting his last-lap bash with the barrier which threw away a certain podium as he grasped at brief victory hopes.

Meanwhile it was the first off-colour Red Bull performance all season, with Max Verstappen only recovering to fifth and Sergio Perez to eighth, but both had their own travails.

Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew in Singapore, alongside Kevin Turner and Alex Kalinauckas to discuss why the form book was thrown out of the window.