Subscribe
Previous / Video: Sainz breaks Red Bull’s streak at the F1 Singapore GP Next / Aston Martin: Stroll crash shows F1 commitment, not recklessness
Formula 1 / Singapore GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Singapore GP review

Carlos Sainz became the first non-Red Bull winner in the 2023 Formula 1 season, with a stunning performance for Ferrari at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, on the podium

The Singapore GP delivered a race of both strategy and outright pace at various times thanks to safety car periods on the streets of the Marina Bay circuit.

From Sainz’s backing up of the pack to preserve his tyre life to him also slowing to give Lando Norris DRS to defend against the pair of charging Mercedes on younger tyres at the end, the Spaniard didn’t put a wheel wrong to clinch a phenomenal victory.

PLUS: The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

George Russell, who led the late Mercedes attack, will be lamenting his last-lap bash with the barrier which threw away a certain podium as he grasped at brief victory hopes.

Meanwhile it was the first off-colour Red Bull performance all season, with Max Verstappen only recovering to fifth and Sergio Perez to eighth, but both had their own travails.

Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew in Singapore, alongside Kevin Turner and Alex Kalinauckas to discuss why the form book was thrown out of the window.

 
shares
comments

Video: Sainz breaks Red Bull’s streak at the F1 Singapore GP

Aston Martin: Stroll crash shows F1 commitment, not recklessness

Latest news

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

F1 Formula 1

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026 Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

F1 Formula 1

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

DTM DTM

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe