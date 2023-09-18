Subscribe
Previous / Autosport Podcast: F1 Singapore GP review Next / Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Aston Martin: Stroll crash shows F1 commitment, not recklessness

Lance Stroll's major Singapore qualifying crash that led him to withdraw from the race proves doubters wrong and underlines his commitment, says Aston Martin Formula 1 team boss Mike Krack.

Matt Kew
By:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, walks away from his heavily damaged car after a crash towards the end of Q1

Stroll felt as though his final flying lap in Q1 had been heavily disrupted by poor tyre preparation, traffic and dirty air. That prompted the Canadian to 'send it' into the final corners at Marina Bay.

But from running over the exit kerb, the rear of his AMR23 stepped out and he speared into the outside wall before the wreckage slid back across the circuit to trigger a red flag stoppage.

While Stroll was cleared of injury after a precautionary assessment in the medical centre, on Sunday morning he and the team "together" made the decision to withdraw from the race.

Asked by Autosport whether Stroll's gamble to make up time in the final corner to risk the crash was the right approach, team boss Krack said it dispelled the notion that Stroll is not committed to F1.

Krack said: "It's proof that he's full in. So, for all the guys that are thinking he's not, to go into this corner at that speed, you have to have some commitment.

"I think this is another proof that he fully has it."

Stroll was praised for his determination to make the 2023 season opener in Bahrain after a cycling crash, in which he sustained broken wrists, forced him to miss pre-season testing.

But come the Dutch GP in late August, Stroll - whose father Lawrence owns Aston Martin -was forced to hit away rumours that he was ready to leave F1 to pursue a tennis-playing career.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

It is understood that Aston Martin Group CEO Martin Whitmarsh has sounded out Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris' interest in joining as team-mate to Fernando Alonso.

Krack added: "Lance is very strong. He's much, much stronger than people think.

"You have seen him [carry out media duties after his crash]. I'm not concerned at all… he will be fine."

Stroll passed all primary and secondary FIA tests and was cleared to race but discussions with Aston Martin on Sunday morning led to him pulling out.

But Krack says there is "zero" chance of Stroll missing the Japanese GP this weekend.

He continued: "He is generally sore. If you have an incident like that, you have to think that you stress your muscles everywhere.

"It's like if you spend a very hard day in the gym, you feel not great. I think it's the right decision to be ready for Japan.

"The most important thing is that he's fine. Anything else is secondary.

The chassis of the AMR23 was salvageable and Aston Martin says it has factored a major crash repair operation into its cost cap allowance.

 
shares
comments

Related video

Autosport Podcast: F1 Singapore GP review

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Why does Singapore throw a spanner in the works for F1’s 'super teams'?

Why does Singapore throw a spanner in the works for F1’s 'super teams'?

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why does Singapore throw a spanner in the works for F1’s 'super teams'? Why does Singapore throw a spanner in the works for F1’s 'super teams'?

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Lance Stroll More
Lance Stroll
Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat

Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat

Stroll to sit out F1 Singapore GP after huge qualifying crash

Stroll to sit out F1 Singapore GP after huge qualifying crash

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Stroll to sit out F1 Singapore GP after huge qualifying crash Stroll to sit out F1 Singapore GP after huge qualifying crash

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin has no problems with Alonso criticism after poor F1 Singapore GP

Aston Martin has no problems with Alonso criticism after poor F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Aston Martin has no problems with Alonso criticism after poor F1 Singapore GP Aston Martin has no problems with Alonso criticism after poor F1 Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP qualifying red-flagged after massive Stroll crash

F1 Singapore GP qualifying red-flagged after massive Stroll crash

Formula 1
Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP qualifying red-flagged after massive Stroll crash F1 Singapore GP qualifying red-flagged after massive Stroll crash

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Latest news

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

F1 Formula 1

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026 Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

F1 Formula 1

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

DTM DTM

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe