Aston Martin: Stroll crash shows F1 commitment, not recklessness
Lance Stroll's major Singapore qualifying crash that led him to withdraw from the race proves doubters wrong and underlines his commitment, says Aston Martin Formula 1 team boss Mike Krack.
Stroll felt as though his final flying lap in Q1 had been heavily disrupted by poor tyre preparation, traffic and dirty air. That prompted the Canadian to 'send it' into the final corners at Marina Bay.
But from running over the exit kerb, the rear of his AMR23 stepped out and he speared into the outside wall before the wreckage slid back across the circuit to trigger a red flag stoppage.
While Stroll was cleared of injury after a precautionary assessment in the medical centre, on Sunday morning he and the team "together" made the decision to withdraw from the race.
Asked by Autosport whether Stroll's gamble to make up time in the final corner to risk the crash was the right approach, team boss Krack said it dispelled the notion that Stroll is not committed to F1.
Krack said: "It's proof that he's full in. So, for all the guys that are thinking he's not, to go into this corner at that speed, you have to have some commitment.
"I think this is another proof that he fully has it."
Stroll was praised for his determination to make the 2023 season opener in Bahrain after a cycling crash, in which he sustained broken wrists, forced him to miss pre-season testing.
But come the Dutch GP in late August, Stroll - whose father Lawrence owns Aston Martin -was forced to hit away rumours that he was ready to leave F1 to pursue a tennis-playing career.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
It is understood that Aston Martin Group CEO Martin Whitmarsh has sounded out Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris' interest in joining as team-mate to Fernando Alonso.
Krack added: "Lance is very strong. He's much, much stronger than people think.
"You have seen him [carry out media duties after his crash]. I'm not concerned at all… he will be fine."
Stroll passed all primary and secondary FIA tests and was cleared to race but discussions with Aston Martin on Sunday morning led to him pulling out.
But Krack says there is "zero" chance of Stroll missing the Japanese GP this weekend.
He continued: "He is generally sore. If you have an incident like that, you have to think that you stress your muscles everywhere.
"It's like if you spend a very hard day in the gym, you feel not great. I think it's the right decision to be ready for Japan.
"The most important thing is that he's fine. Anything else is secondary.
The chassis of the AMR23 was salvageable and Aston Martin says it has factored a major crash repair operation into its cost cap allowance.
Related video
Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat
Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat
Stroll to sit out F1 Singapore GP after huge qualifying crash
Stroll to sit out F1 Singapore GP after huge qualifying crash Stroll to sit out F1 Singapore GP after huge qualifying crash
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition
Aston Martin has no problems with Alonso criticism after poor F1 Singapore GP
Aston Martin has no problems with Alonso criticism after poor F1 Singapore GP Aston Martin has no problems with Alonso criticism after poor F1 Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP qualifying red-flagged after massive Stroll crash
F1 Singapore GP qualifying red-flagged after massive Stroll crash F1 Singapore GP qualifying red-flagged after massive Stroll crash
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
Latest news
Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026
Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026 Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026
Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project
Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project
Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres
Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres
Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links
Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.