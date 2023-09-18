Video: Sainz breaks Red Bull’s streak at the F1 Singapore GP
Carlos Sainz ended Red Bull’s Formula 1 winning streak under the lights of Singapore in style, taking victory and leading every lap from pole.
It was a magnificent drive from Sainz - but was it an easy win? Could Lando Norris have done more as he settled for second?
We also assess George Russell’s and Lewis Hamilton’s charge after the Virtual Safety Car, as well as Red Bull’s mixed weekend.
To discuss all this and more, Martyn Lee chats with Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew, the latter live from the Singapore GP circuit.
Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Singapore GP review
Latest news
Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split
10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix
Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
