Video: Sainz breaks Red Bull’s streak at the F1 Singapore GP

Carlos Sainz ended Red Bull’s Formula 1 winning streak under the lights of Singapore in style, taking victory and leading every lap from pole.

It was a magnificent drive from Sainz - but was it an easy win? Could Lando Norris have done more as he settled for second?

We also assess George Russell’s and Lewis Hamilton’s charge after the Virtual Safety Car, as well as Red Bull’s mixed weekend.

To discuss all this and more, Martyn Lee chats with Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew, the latter live from the Singapore GP circuit.

