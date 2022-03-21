Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Brawn: F1 has made step from "horrible" previous cars Next / Leclerc joked with Ferrari pits about last lap F1 engine problem
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Bahrain GP Review

The 2022 Formula 1 season is officially up and running following the opening round, with Charles Leclerc leading a Ferrari 1-2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Autosport Podcast: F1 Bahrain GP Review

In a new era of F1 with ground effect cars, on paper Ferrari dominated the Bahrain race weekend as Leclerc took pole position, the race win in a team 1-2 and the fastest lap, but in truth its battle with Red Bull and Max Verstappen made it a much more even contest.

But Red Bull ended the first round with zero points as both Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez retired late on due to a suspected fuel pump problem.

PLUS: The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Red Bull’s double DNF allowed Mercedes to produce a strong damage limitation effort, with Lewis Hamilton completing the podium and new team-mate George Russell taking fourth place, as the reigning F1 world constructors’ champions struggled with porpoising and extracting maximum performance from the W13.

There were also standout performances from Kevin Magnussen on his return to Haas and Valtteri Bottas on his Alfa Romeo debut, while team-mate Guanyu Zhou scored a point on his F1 debut.

Further back it was a nightmare start for all the Mercedes customer squads as McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams each batted their own problems.

To discuss and dissect the Bahrain Grand Prix, host Martyn Lee is joined by Autosport F1 reporter Luke Smith, Autosport F1 editor Matt Kew and Autosport.com editor Haydn Cobb in the latest Autosport podcast episode.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

 

Brawn: F1 has made step from “horrible” previous cars
Brawn: F1 has made step from “horrible” previous cars
Leclerc joked with Ferrari pits about last lap F1 engine problem

Leclerc joked with Ferrari pits about last lap F1 engine problem
Leclerc joked with Ferrari pits about last lap F1 engine problem
Leclerc joked with Ferrari pits about last lap F1 engine problem

Autosport Podcast: F1 Bahrain GP Review

Brawn: F1 has made step from “horrible” previous cars

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Plus

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary Plus

Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary

Formula 1 has set itself on the path towards outlawing aerodynamic research in windtunnels – but until that time comes, says PAT SYMONDS, teams will still pour money into these facilities

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Plus

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2 Plus

Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2

Guanyu Zhou is the first Chinese driver to secure a full-time F1 drive – and he’s got there ahead of Oscar Piastri, who beat him to the F2 title last year. But as OLEG KARPOV found out, he’s determined to prove he’s earned his place

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Plus

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

