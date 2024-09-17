FIA adds fourth DRS zone for Singapore GP

The FIA has decided to add a fourth DRS zone to the Marina Bay circuit for Formula 1's return to the Singapore Grand Prix.

The decision comes after drivers failed to lobby the governing body to add the extra zone to boost overtaking opportunities in the race last year.

Following a layout change to the circuit ahead of the 2023 event, the FIA had consulted the teams about the possible addition of the DRS zone, but the ruling body said there had been no "clear consensus".

A statement provided to Autosport ahead of the event last year read: "It is something that was considered following the change in layout for this year, and the FIA contacted all of the teams several weeks ago to ask for their feedback and input.

"There was, however, no clear consensus from those teams that responded and, following our safety simulations, it was decided that we wouldn't take the matter any further."

But that has changed for this weekend's event, with a fourth zone added to the configuration.

Between Turns 14 and 16, a straight - with the Turn 15 kink - replaced the former 'grandstand' section of the circuit, owing to construction work. This will now be the home of the fourth DRS zone.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

This creates a double dose of DRS with the zone between Turns 13 and 14, hopefully providing better overtaking opportunities at a track where trains of cars following one another have become the norm.

It was at this section of the track that a bump, specifically at the apex of the kink, had prompted safety concerns last year which also played against the introduction of the extra zone.

Speaking last year, Alpine's Esteban Ocon explained: "The FIA is concerned about safety in that little left kink. I reckon personally, and the other drivers too, that it's not going to be an issue.

"We are pushing at the moment to be able to try it at least in FP1, see how it feels and if it's OK, potentially keep it. There's no reason why we would not be able to keep it.

"In the simulator, there was a big bump on that left kink, which could be the cause of not having it. But I don't think it is there in real life.

"I reckon that's an issue from scanning with the walls being there and it's fast and all that."