Previous / Russell: Response to "horrendous" Zhou crash just a human reaction Next / Why 18-inch F1 tyres hindered McLaren's 2022 progress
Formula 1 Podcast

Autosport Podcast: 2022 F1 season review - Part 2

In the second part of the 2022 Formula 1 season review, the Autosport F1 experts focus on the storylines away from the frontrunners.

Autosport Podcast: 2022 F1 season review - Part 2

While the on-track battles swung between multiple teams, the driver market really sparked into action when Sebastian Vettel announced his F1 retirement at the end of 2022.

That paved the way for Alonso to go to Aston Martin and then Alpine lost two of its drivers in one swing, as Oscar Piastri headed to McLaren as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement.

It is time to review how it all came to pass and who ended up on top between the F1 midfield fighters.

More: Autosport Podcast - 2022 F1 season review - Part 1

Autosport's Luke Smith, Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew join host Martyn Lee to conclude our look at this year in Formula 1.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Russell: Response to "horrendous" Zhou crash just a human reaction
Russell: Response to "horrendous" Zhou crash just a human reaction
Why 18-inch F1 tyres hindered McLaren's 2022 progress

Why 18-inch F1 tyres hindered McLaren's 2022 progress

Al-Attiyah: Dakar rival Sainz "complains about a lot of things"
Dakar Dakar

Al-Attiyah: Dakar rival Sainz "complains about a lot of things"

Ahead of the 2023 Dakar Rally, defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah has dismissed Carlos Sainz Sr's claims Audi has been penalised by organisers, saying he "complains about a lot of things".

F1's top 10 one-hit wonders
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's top 10 one-hit wonders

The Formula 1 record books are dominated by drivers that rack up the big numbers, such as Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, but there is a small group of racers who have just one victory on their CVs.

BMW: Porsche gained no advantage in IMSA hybrid development tests
IMSA IMSA

BMW: Porsche gained no advantage in IMSA hybrid development tests

BMW’s LMDh project leader Maurizio Leschiutta believes that GTP rivals Porsche did not gain an advantage by its development programme with IMSA’s common hybrid system ahead of the 2023 season.

Haas F1 form "a bit of a mystery" at times in 2022, says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1 form "a bit of a mystery" at times in 2022, says Steiner

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner thinks the team's form was "a bit of a mystery" at times through 2022 as it endured a "rollercoaster" season on and off the track.

