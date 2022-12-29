Autosport Podcast: 2022 F1 season review - Part 2

While the on-track battles swung between multiple teams, the driver market really sparked into action when Sebastian Vettel announced his F1 retirement at the end of 2022.

That paved the way for Alonso to go to Aston Martin and then Alpine lost two of its drivers in one swing, as Oscar Piastri headed to McLaren as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement.

It is time to review how it all came to pass and who ended up on top between the F1 midfield fighters.

Autosport's Luke Smith, Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew join host Martyn Lee to conclude our look at this year in Formula 1.

