Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential Next / Autosport Podcast: 2022 F1 season review - Part 2
Formula 1 News

Russell: Response to "horrendous" Zhou crash just a human reaction

Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell says his response to Zhou Guanyu's "horrendous" Silverstone crash was "a human reaction as opposed to a racing driver reaction."

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Co-author:
Frankie Mao
Russell: Response to "horrendous" Zhou crash just a human reaction

The pair collided at the start of the British Grand Prix after Russell tagged Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri that was caught between them leaving the startline, which saw Zhou’s Alfa Romeo then immediately flipped onto its rollhoop and slid at high-speed through the gravel trap.

It then smashed over the tyre barrier and came to rest in between that structure and the track debris fencing protecting an overlooking grandstand.

With Zhou trapped in the wreckage and being attended to by marshals and F1’s medical intervention team, Russell, who had stopped his damaged W13 in the runoff, climbed from his wreckage and went to try and give assistance to the recovery efforts.

When asked what had been going through his mind at that moment by Autosport as part of a reflection interview covering his first season as a works Mercedes driver, Russell replied: “When you see an incident like this, at the end of the day, there are only 20 Formula 1 drivers, and you know how it feels inside that cockpit.

“Wearing three layers of clothing and helmet, gloves and boots, with a radio plug-in, with a drink bottle in your mouth – it’s quite claustrophobic.

“When you see a car flying through the air, and land in a position, which is essentially trapped, that’s a pretty horrendous place to be in.

“I was out of the race and when you are out of the race, your first thought is ‘can I help him in a way?’

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, assists marshals in extracting Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo F1 Team, from his car

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, assists marshals in extracting Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo F1 Team, from his car

Photo by: Mark Sutton

“I guess, if I was in that position, I would want every single bit of help as soon as possible, because you don’t know what is going to happen next, the car’s going on fire or what not.

“So, I guess that was probably more of a human reaction as opposed to a racing driver reaction.”

Read Also:

In the red flag for Zhou's crash that lasted nearly an hour, the F1 rookie was extracted and taken to the Silverstone medical centre for checks, where he was declared fit and released.

Both drivers did not take part in the restarted event eventually won by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, with Alex Albon also eliminated in the same incident and requiring a trip to the medical centre. 

The Williams driver was then taken to Coventry Hospital for additional checks before being cleared, having braked in the aftermath of the initial clash which meant his Williams car was rear-ended by Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel.

shares
comments
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential
Previous article

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential
Next article

Autosport Podcast: 2022 F1 season review - Part 2

Autosport Podcast: 2022 F1 season review - Part 2
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Mercedes didn't think porpoising was major issue after Barcelona F1 test
Formula 1

Mercedes didn't think porpoising was major issue after Barcelona F1 test

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Plus
Formula 1

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

Latest news

Al-Attiyah: Dakar rival Sainz "complains about a lot of things"
Dakar Dakar

Al-Attiyah: Dakar rival Sainz "complains about a lot of things"

Ahead of the 2023 Dakar Rally, defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah has dismissed Carlos Sainz Sr's claims Audi has been penalised by organisers, saying he "complains about a lot of things".

F1's top 10 one-hit wonders
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's top 10 one-hit wonders

The Formula 1 record books are dominated by drivers that rack up the big numbers, such as Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, but there is a small group of racers who have just one victory on their CVs.

BMW: Porsche gained no advantage in IMSA hybrid development tests
IMSA IMSA

BMW: Porsche gained no advantage in IMSA hybrid development tests

BMW’s LMDh project leader Maurizio Leschiutta believes that GTP rivals Porsche did not gain an advantage by its development programme with IMSA’s common hybrid system ahead of the 2023 season.

Haas F1 form "a bit of a mystery" at times in 2022, says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1 form "a bit of a mystery" at times in 2022, says Steiner

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner thinks the team's form was "a bit of a mystery" at times through 2022 as it endured a "rollercoaster" season on and off the track.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential Plus

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
13 h
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Plus

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Plus

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Plus

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

After eight consecutive Formula 1 constructors’ titles, Mercedes was caught out by the new ground-effects regulations in 2022. That triggered a season of hard work and recovery, culminating in a famous 1-2 led by new signing George Russell in Brazil

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2022
How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022 Plus

How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022

Instead of taking steps towards the top three, old rivals McLaren and Alpine lost ground as F1’s new ground-effect era began. Frustrations boiled at both teams, particularly as Alpine lost its prized protege Oscar Piastri to the papaya squad, but it was the Enstone-based team that came out on top in the fight for fourth

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2022
The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape Plus

The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape

OPINION: Some of the 2022 F1 races attracted plenty of criticism for being uneventful contests. Yet the unpredictability of live sport and not knowing whether you're about to watch a thriller or a dud is all part of the intrigue - and has an important role to play

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2022
How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 Plus

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

OPINION: As 2022 ended up being a much more trying season for Lando Norris compared to his previous two Formula 1 campaigns, it’s worth looking back on the McLaren driver’s toughest race this year. After all, that’s where he really showed his class in a midfield season where success was harder to grab and spot

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.