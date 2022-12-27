Autosport Podcast: 2022 F1 season review - Part 1

After a tense and controversial battle with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to claim a maiden F1 world championship in 2021, Verstappen’s run to the 2022 crown was a much more dominant affair.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc initially took the fight to Verstappen as the Monegasque opened up a 34-point lead over the world champion after the first three races.

However, once Red Bull addressed its reliability issues, Verstappen stormed to a record-breaking 15 wins in a single season to wrap up the world title.

Ferrari and Leclerc’s title hopes came undone after a costly error in a disappointing French Grand Prix, for Leclerc, while in contrast, Mercedes ended the year in a much stronger fashion, having struggled in the first half of the year with its troublesome W13.

Join Autosport's F1 experts Luke Smith, Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew as they look back at the past 12 months of action with host Martyn Lee.

