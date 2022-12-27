Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Podcast

Autosport Podcast: 2022 F1 season review - Part 1

The 2022 Formula 1 season was dominated by Red Bull, and in particular Max Verstappen, as the Dutchman stormed to a second world title.

Autosport Podcast: 2022 F1 season review - Part 1

After a tense and controversial battle with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to claim a maiden F1 world championship in 2021, Verstappen’s run to the 2022 crown was a much more dominant affair.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc initially took the fight to Verstappen as the Monegasque opened up a 34-point lead over the world champion after the first three races.

However, once Red Bull addressed its reliability issues, Verstappen stormed to a record-breaking 15 wins in a single season to wrap up the world title.

Ferrari and Leclerc’s title hopes came undone after a costly error in a disappointing French Grand Prix, for Leclerc, while in contrast, Mercedes ended the year in a much stronger fashion, having struggled in the first half of the year with its troublesome W13.

Join Autosport's F1 experts Luke Smith, Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew as they look back at the past 12 months of action with host Martyn Lee.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Porsche: No fear of Le Mans Hypercar ‘tech war’ impacting 963 chances
WEC WEC

Porsche: No fear of Le Mans Hypercar ‘tech war’ impacting 963 chances

Porsche’s motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach believes that its 963 programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship is not at competitive risk by a potential spending war between rival Le Mans Hypercar manufacturers.

Zhou: Point on debut in Bahrain felt ‘huge’ after criticism and abuse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou: Point on debut in Bahrain felt ‘huge’ after criticism and abuse

Zhou Guanyu says scoring a point on his Formula 1 debut in Bahrain this year felt “huge” after a wave of criticism and abuse following his signing by Alfa Romeo.

DTM tyre supplier change won’t be a “gamechanger” for teams
DTM DTM

DTM tyre supplier change won’t be a “gamechanger” for teams

DTM team bosses believe the championship’s switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres next year won’t be a “gamechanger” that will favour teams experienced with the Italian brand's products all season.

Gasly: 2022 F1 season was ‘quite far away’ from AlphaTauri’s expectations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: 2022 F1 season was ‘quite far away’ from AlphaTauri’s expectations

Pierre Gasly feels 2022 was “quite far away” from AlphaTauri’s expectations heading into the Formula 1 season after slumping to ninth place in the championship.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Plus

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
7 h
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Plus

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Plus

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

After eight consecutive Formula 1 constructors’ titles, Mercedes was caught out by the new ground-effects regulations in 2022. That triggered a season of hard work and recovery, culminating in a famous 1-2 led by new signing George Russell in Brazil

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2022
How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022 Plus

How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022

Instead of taking steps towards the top three, old rivals McLaren and Alpine lost ground as F1’s new ground-effect era began. Frustrations boiled at both teams, particularly as Alpine lost its prized protege Oscar Piastri to the papaya squad, but it was the Enstone-based team that came out on top in the fight for fourth

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2022
The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape Plus

The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape

OPINION: Some of the 2022 F1 races attracted plenty of criticism for being uneventful contests. Yet the unpredictability of live sport and not knowing whether you're about to watch a thriller or a dud is all part of the intrigue - and has an important role to play

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2022
How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 Plus

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

OPINION: As 2022 ended up being a much more trying season for Lando Norris compared to his previous two Formula 1 campaigns, it’s worth looking back on the McLaren driver’s toughest race this year. After all, that’s where he really showed his class in a midfield season where success was harder to grab and spot

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2022
Is Formula 1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match? Plus

Is Formula 1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match?

OPINION: Over the years motorsport has witnessed iconic rivalries, some of which resurface every so often to remind us of past hostilities. Think Ford vs Ferrari or Senna vs Prost. But could an all-new conflict between two of the biggest brands in racing be heading to Formula 1?

Formula 1
Dec 20, 2022
