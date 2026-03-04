Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

Formula 1's 2026 cars present a very different challenge to the drivers. Racing this year will not only rely on natural aptitude and reflex, but on mental acuity and bandwidth to get the most out of the new generation of machines. What does it take to be successful, and where are the limits with the new-for-2026 cars?

Autosport visited the Williams F1 team at its Grove HQ to speak to Harrison Scott, the team's simulator driver. Keen to offer his insight into the new cars, Harrison spoke to us about the new driving experience versus the old cars, and the additional challenges that drivers and engineers will have to work through across the season as they adapt to the new powertrains. He also explained how his role in the simulator will help Williams' race team gather data and test their options before they reach the circuit.