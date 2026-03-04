Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct and how does it work

MotoGP
Thailand GP
What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct and how does it work

Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

Formula 1
Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

Top 10 F1 team debuts

Feature
Formula 1
Top 10 F1 team debuts

MotoGP admits Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP admits Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned

Inside the strategy system that's won 20 F1 world championships

Formula 1
Inside the strategy system that's won 20 F1 world championships

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The prospect of Marquez and Acosta as team-mates just got spicier after Thai duel

Feature
MotoGP
Thailand GP
The prospect of Marquez and Acosta as team-mates just got spicier after Thai duel

Autosport Retro video: Top 10 F1 team debuts

Formula 1
Australian GP
Autosport Retro video: Top 10 F1 team debuts
Video
Formula 1

Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

With F1’s 2026 cars posing a different challenge, what will it take to be successful and what are the limitations of the new cars?

Published:

Autosport Explains

Our experts decode the most important stories in motorsport.

Formula 1's 2026 cars present a very different challenge to the drivers. Racing this year will not only rely on natural aptitude and reflex, but on mental acuity and bandwidth to get the most out of the new generation of machines. What does it take to be successful, and where are the limits with the new-for-2026 cars?

Autosport visited the Williams F1 team at its Grove HQ to speak to Harrison Scott, the team's simulator driver. Keen to offer his insight into the new cars, Harrison spoke to us about the new driving experience versus the old cars, and the additional challenges that drivers and engineers will have to work through across the season as they adapt to the new powertrains. He also explained how his role in the simulator will help Williams' race team gather data and test their options before they reach the circuit.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Top 10 F1 team debuts

Top Comments

More from
Williams

Sainz offers intriguing F1 2026 engine insight as Red Bull Ford "a step ahead"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
Sainz offers intriguing F1 2026 engine insight as Red Bull Ford "a step ahead"

Williams F1 2026 car finally hits the track with Silverstone shakedown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Williams F1 2026 car finally hits the track with Silverstone shakedown

Failure as a life lesson: The 'painful' change Williams F1 is embracing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Failure as a life lesson: The 'painful' change Williams F1 is embracing

Latest news

What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct and how does it work

MotoGP
Thailand GP
What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct and how does it work

Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

Formula 1
Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

Top 10 F1 team debuts

Feature
Formula 1
Top 10 F1 team debuts

MotoGP admits Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP admits Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned