Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car

The DBX707 replaces the original DBX model that served for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and it represents a significant upgrade in performance, with obvious benefits in terms of the response time and ability of the crew to reach an accident scene.

Aston Martin shares the FIA medical and safety car supply deal with Mercedes. Previously the choice of which marque was used at which track was largely determined by commercial and marketing considerations, but this year logistics will play more of a role in how the schedule is shared out for sustainability and transport cost reasons.

Over the past two seasons it’s been no secret that the original DBX was not as fast around a circuit as its Mercedes equivalent – currently the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ model – but that has now changed.

Launched on the hotly-contested luxury SUV market last year, the standard DBX707 is officially capable of 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds, compared with 3.9 seconds for the previous model.

It has a top speed of 193mph, edging it ahead of rivals in its class such as the Lamborghini Urus Performante, Ferrari Purosangue, Bentley Bentayga and Maserati Levante Trofeo, and allowing the car to be known as the world’s fastest SUV.

The new model is propelled to that speed by a 697bhp version of the AMG-sourced 4-litre V8 engine, compared with the 542bhp of the original version, and the 649bhp of the equivalent Mercedes medical car.

Developed by Aston, the uprated engine features revised software, new turbos and a new induction system among its many modifications.

Outwardly the DBX707 has a revised spoiler and an aggressive new diffuser arrangement at the rear. The car features more carbon parts than the earlier model, including the driveshaft.

Aston Martin Medical Car Photo by: Aston Martin

The medical car version has been developed with the help of Aston Martin racer and test driver Darren Turner and longtime FIA medical car driver Alan van der Merwe. The latter helped to fine tune the car in Bahrain last week.

Essentially it is the same as the standard road model aside from some tweaking of the suspension, a different exhaust and the addition of the obvious necessary modifications for the job, such as the seats and harnesses, a roll cage, a roof light bar and safety equipment in the boot such as fire extinguishers.

As is standard practice Aston Martin has supplied two medical cars for the FIA’s use, with one kept in reserve. There are three safety cars used on rotation with two present at each event.

“DBX707 is the perfect vehicle for the critical role as an Official FIA Medical Car of F1,” said Aston Martin chief technical officer Roberto Fedeli.

“It provides the performance and punch required for the world’s greatest racing circuits, in addition to the flexibility and space required by the sport’s officials and medics.

“With the eyes of the world on our products, there is pressure to perform, but that intensity pushes us to constantly improve.

“Seeing our cars used in an official capacity at such prestigious events is something that everyone at Aston Martin is very proud of.”