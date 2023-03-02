Subscribe
Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend

Lance Stroll will return to action at the Formula 1 season opener in Bahrain this weekend despite hurting his wrist in a recent cycle crash.

Jonathan Noble
By:
The Canadian was forced to miss last week’s pre-season testing at the Sakhir circuit after injuring himself in an accident while training.

While there was great uncertainty about his physical state, and whether or not he could be fit in time for this weekend, his Silverstone-based team announced on Thursday that he had got the green light for a return.

Aston Martin had given reserve driver Felipe Drugovich valuable mileage in its AMR23 car during testing in case he needed to be called up, and stated that he would be picked if Stroll was unfit.

However, Stroll has recovered enough to be ready to get back in the car in Friday practice.

Speaking about the events of the last week, Stroll said: “It was frustrating not to be out in Bahrain for the pre-season test and I was disappointed to miss the three days of running.

“However, given the injury to my wrist, the team and I felt it was best to focus on recovery so that I would be ready for this weekend and the long season ahead.”

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR23

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While there had been few details released about his accident, Stroll explained that he fell off his bike after hitting a hole.

“It was an unfortunate accident,” he said. “I fell from my bike when my tyre caught a hole in the ground - but thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly.

“Since then, I've been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend.

“I would like to thank the F1 community for their support and privacy, as well as the team who have helped my recovery.

“Now I'm ready to get my head down and concentrate on racing this weekend – something I'm really looking forward to.”

While Stroll feels fit enough to return, there remains the possibility that the physical exertion needed to drive an F1 car could yet cause some problems once he returns to action.

As a result, both Drugovich and fellow reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne will remain on-site in Bahrain just in case they are needed for a late call-up.

