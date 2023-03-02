Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend
Lance Stroll will return to action at the Formula 1 season opener in Bahrain this weekend despite hurting his wrist in a recent cycle crash.
The Canadian was forced to miss last week’s pre-season testing at the Sakhir circuit after injuring himself in an accident while training.
While there was great uncertainty about his physical state, and whether or not he could be fit in time for this weekend, his Silverstone-based team announced on Thursday that he had got the green light for a return.
Aston Martin had given reserve driver Felipe Drugovich valuable mileage in its AMR23 car during testing in case he needed to be called up, and stated that he would be picked if Stroll was unfit.
However, Stroll has recovered enough to be ready to get back in the car in Friday practice.
Speaking about the events of the last week, Stroll said: “It was frustrating not to be out in Bahrain for the pre-season test and I was disappointed to miss the three days of running.
“However, given the injury to my wrist, the team and I felt it was best to focus on recovery so that I would be ready for this weekend and the long season ahead.”
Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR23
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
While there had been few details released about his accident, Stroll explained that he fell off his bike after hitting a hole.
“It was an unfortunate accident,” he said. “I fell from my bike when my tyre caught a hole in the ground - but thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly.
“Since then, I've been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend.
“I would like to thank the F1 community for their support and privacy, as well as the team who have helped my recovery.
“Now I'm ready to get my head down and concentrate on racing this weekend – something I'm really looking forward to.”
While Stroll feels fit enough to return, there remains the possibility that the physical exertion needed to drive an F1 car could yet cause some problems once he returns to action.
As a result, both Drugovich and fellow reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne will remain on-site in Bahrain just in case they are needed for a late call-up.
Latest news
Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?
Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023? Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?
Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season
Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season
How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy
How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy
Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive
Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles
What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles
Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards
Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.