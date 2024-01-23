Aston: Pressure weighed heavily on Stroll amid F1 2023 struggles
Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack says Lance Stroll's mid-season struggles in the 2023 Formula 1 season "was really heavy weighing" on him, and has praised his late improvements.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Latest news
Laguna Seca responds to lawsuit over noise complaints, track usage
Laguna Seca responds to lawsuit over noise complaints, track usage Laguna Seca responds to lawsuit over noise complaints, track usage
Aston: Pressure weighed heavily on Stroll amid F1 2023 struggles
Aston: Pressure weighed heavily on Stroll amid F1 2023 struggles Aston: Pressure weighed heavily on Stroll amid F1 2023 struggles
Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024
Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024 Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024
Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest
Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest
Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest
Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest
The tech battlegrounds for F1 2024
The tech battlegrounds for F1 2024 The tech battlegrounds for F1 2024
How F1’s arrival in China proved a success in unexpected ways
How F1’s arrival in China proved a success in unexpected ways How F1’s arrival in China proved a success in unexpected ways
Why Perez’s F1 2023 struggles against Verstappen won't be easy to resolve
Why Perez’s F1 2023 struggles against Verstappen won't be easy to resolve Why Perez’s F1 2023 struggles against Verstappen won't be easy to resolve
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.