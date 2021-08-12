Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungarian GP disqualification

Vettel was excluded from his second-placed finish at the Hungaroring after the FIA could not extract the minimum one-litre of fuel that is required for post-race technical inspections.

Aston Martin had initially been confident that more than enough fuel remained in the car beyond the 0.3 litres the FIA got, but it could not be accessed due to a fuel pump system failure.

The Silverstone-based team lodged an appeal and also requested a right to review of the FIA stewards' decision to disqualify Vettel, after feeling the disqualification was unfair.

However, despite providing new evidence that a fuel cell pressure relief value had indeed failed, the FIA rejected the request for the review.

As part of the Aston Martin investigation, it had also been discovered that the technical malfunction had led to a fuel leak that meant there was not as much fuel in the car as Aston Martin initially suspected.

Having considered its position, Aston Martin has now elected to withdraw its appeal – meaning that Vettel has officially lost his second spot.

In a Tweet sent on Thursday, Aston Martin said: “Having considered our position and having noted the FIA stewards’ verdict that there was clear new evidence of a fuel system failure, we have nonetheless withdrawn our appeal on the basis that we believe doing so outweighs the benefits of it being heard.”