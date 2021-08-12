Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Aitken targets Williams F1 sim return and GT comeback next month
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungarian GP disqualification

By:

Aston Martin has withdrawn its appeal against Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification from Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungarian GP disqualification

Vettel was excluded from his second-placed finish at the Hungaroring after the FIA could not extract the minimum one-litre of fuel that is required for post-race technical inspections.

Aston Martin had initially been confident that more than enough fuel remained in the car beyond the 0.3 litres the FIA got, but it could not be accessed due to a fuel pump system failure.

The Silverstone-based team lodged an appeal and also requested a right to review of the FIA stewards' decision to disqualify Vettel, after feeling the disqualification was unfair.

However, despite providing new evidence that a fuel cell pressure relief value had indeed failed, the FIA rejected the request for the review.

As part of the Aston Martin investigation, it had also been discovered that the technical malfunction had led to a fuel leak that meant there was not as much fuel in the car as Aston Martin initially suspected.

Having considered its position, Aston Martin has now elected to withdraw its appeal – meaning that Vettel has officially lost his second spot.

In a Tweet sent on Thursday, Aston Martin said: “Having considered our position and having noted the FIA stewards’ verdict that there was clear new evidence of a fuel system failure, we have nonetheless withdrawn our appeal on the basis that we believe doing so outweighs the benefits of it being heard.”

shares
comments

Related video

Aitken targets Williams F1 sim return and GT comeback next month

Previous article

Aitken targets Williams F1 sim return and GT comeback next month
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

3 h
2
MotoGP

Yamaha suggest Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

50 min
3
Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

4 h
4
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

21 h
5
Formula 1

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungarian GP disqualification

14 min
Latest news
Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungarian GP disqualification
F1

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungarian GP disqualification

14m
Aitken targets Williams F1 sim return and GT comeback next month
F1

Aitken targets Williams F1 sim return and GT comeback next month

37m
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Plus
F1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

2 h
Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
F1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

4 h
Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
F1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

21 h
Latest videos
Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next 06:30
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Aitken targets Williams F1 sim return and GT comeback next month
Formula 1

Aitken targets Williams F1 sim return and GT comeback next month

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin fails in review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin fails in review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ

Aston Martin confirms appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Plus
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Stroll: 2021 more "challenging" for Aston Martin after F1 rules changes
Formula 1

Stroll: 2021 more "challenging" for Aston Martin after F1 rules changes

FIA sets date for Aston Martin's review bid to appeal Vettel disqualification
Formula 1

FIA sets date for Aston Martin's review bid to appeal Vettel disqualification

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

Trending Today

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

Yamaha suggest Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggest Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungarian GP disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungarian GP disqualification

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

Aitken targets Williams F1 sim return and GT comeback next month
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aitken targets Williams F1 sim return and GT comeback next month

Crutchlow: Vinales’ speed, talent in MotoGP only comparable to Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales’ speed, talent in MotoGP only comparable to Marquez

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Plus

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success

Formula 1
2 h
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Plus

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, STUART CODLING says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2021
The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory Plus

The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP RACING reveals

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021
The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine raised eyebrows when it awarded Esteban Ocon an unusual three-year contract. Even more so when his performances seemed to tail off once he had that contract in his pocket. Now, after Ocon brilliantly seized the moment to win in Hungary, Alpine’s decision seems to be vindicated. LUKE SMITH analyses why Ocon loosened his Mercedes ties to stick with ‘Team Enstone’

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2021
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator Plus

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

As a young boy, Carlos Sainz was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

OPINION: The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix may not have been a thrill-a-minute overtaking fest, but it's a race that will live long in the memory as one of the best of the current era of Formula 1. And as F1 moves to regulations in 2022 aimed at boosting overtaking, Hungary showed the balance it must strike with its new machinery as not to deny similarly tense spectacles

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Plus

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

OPINION: Different perspectives had Lewis Hamilton’s solo second standing start in Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as fabulous or farcical. But did it make the championship appear too silly for the sake of a moment of high-charged sporting drama?

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Latest news

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungarian GP disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungarian GP disqualification

Aitken targets Williams F1 sim return and GT comeback next month
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aitken targets Williams F1 sim return and GT comeback next month

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.