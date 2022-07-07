Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / McLaren development work still flat out despite F1 cost cap "handbrake" Next / Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Aston Martin: “Super critical” to understand F1 upgrades in Austria

Aston Martin Formula 1 team boss Mike Krack says that the Silverstone outfit has to get a quick understanding of its latest upgrade package heading into this weekend’s Austrian GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Aston Martin: “Super critical” to understand F1 upgrades in Austria

All teams that brought new parts to last weekend's British Grand Prix had a limited chance to acquire knowledge of them because FP1 and qualifying were both wet, while Aston also lost dry running with floor issues.

The big challenge at the Red Bull Ring is that it is a sprint weekend, so teams have only FP1 to find a working set-up before going straight into qualifying later on Friday.

Krack admits that the team needs to find out more about the potential of the latest package not just for the Austrian weekend and the races that soon follow, but also to aid with planning for next season.

“It is very important, because you will know where we are in the championship,” he replied when Autosport asked about the upgrade package. “And we need to carefully weigh cost cap for the upgrades, and AMR23.

“So it will be super important and super critical to find out where we really are. And then extrapolate obviously, what can we achieve with the package that we have? Or what further steps do we have to do?"

Asked if it was a case of the cost cap dictating whether to spend now on upgrades, or hold them for 2023, he said: "Yeah, it is that simple. The continuity helps.

“And that is why [rule changes F1 is pushing for next year to cure porpoising] is not really desirable.

Read Also:

“Let's say we find an improvement, and we cannot afford it anymore. Then we have to delay it to next year.

“But vice versa, if you can still afford it, you take something that you put now that you can also take into the next year, whereas when the rules change, you can't.”

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Krack acknowledged that along with the rain at Silverstone, reduced mileage in FP2 due to floor issues had also made life difficult for Aston as the team tried to tune its car around the new parts.

"Well, we need to do proper analysis,” he said.

“Because on Friday, we had issues with the weather in the first session, and in the second session we had some issues with reliability, we had the cars in the garage for a long time having to repair some of the floor.

“So we didn't really have a read on Friday, and then on Saturday morning you just have a couple of runs and some test items, because we have the sprint next week.

“So there is nothing we can test because we have to prepare the qualifying straightaway.”

The team had another difficult wet qualifying session at Silverstone, after also struggling in Montreal.

Both cars were eliminated in Q1, with Sebastian Vettel 18th and Lance Stroll slowest of the 20 cars.

"It goes a little bit with the whole understanding of the car,” said Krack.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Just to give you an example, when you have this high porpoising, you put a lot of energy in the tyres. If you don't, you don't. So it changes completely the way you have to set up the car, in the dry and in the wet.

“And there are a couple of points there where we need to understand. There might be side effects that we are not on top of.

“Because if you look back, we had some races where we were very strong in the wet. And we have now two sessions where we were not, and this to be honest, we don't really understand yet."

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

McLaren development work still flat out despite F1 cost cap "handbrake"
Previous article

McLaren development work still flat out despite F1 cost cap "handbrake"
Next article

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Norris: Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria Austrian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate Austrian GP
Formula 1

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown British GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown

Aston Martin's F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero British GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin's F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Spanish GP Plus
Formula 1

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

Latest news

“Confused” Alonso to seek clarity over F1’s racing rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

“Confused” Alonso to seek clarity over F1’s racing rules

Norris: Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria

Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian GP

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
5 h
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.