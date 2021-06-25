Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session Next / Alonso: Abu Dhabi F1 changes "should be better for overtaking"
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

By:

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team has signed Red Bull’s head of aerodynamics Dan Fallows as its new technical director.

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

Fallows has been at Red Bull for 15 years, having originally joined the Milton Keynes-based outfit back in 2006 as team leader in the aerodynamics department.

In 2014, Fallows was the subject of a legal dispute, after McLaren believed it had signed him to join its squad before believing he was enticed to remain at Red Bull.

In the end, the matter was settled privately between team bosses Christian Horner and Ron Dennis, and Fallows was duly appointed as Red Bull's head of aerodynamics.

However, with Aston Martin launching a major recruitment drive, Fallows has been lured to the Silverstone squad and will fit in as part of a revised structure there.

Andy Green, who had been Aston Martin’s technical director, is moving into a new role as chief technical officer to help oversee the team’s progression.

Green will be in charge of performance director Tom McCullough, plus new arrivals Fallows and engineering director Luca Furbatto, who has been signed from Alfa Romeo.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin team boss Otmar Szafnauer said the aim of the new structure was to help put in place the foundations the team needed to be able to aim for title glory in the longer term.

“Everybody at Aston Martin aims to win grands prix and world championships, and this new and improved structure we have created mirrors that of the most successful teams in F1 today,” he explained.

Red Bull will keep Fallows until his current contract expires and are hopeful it will not impact on its 2021 title hopes.

Team boss Christian Horner was clear that Red Bull would miss Fallows, and suggested that his replacement would come from an internal promotion rather than the squad looking elsewhere.

“It goes without saying that Dan will be missed as he has played an important role during his time at Red Bull Racing and I would like to thank him for his contribution towards the team’s successes,” said Horner.

“We do however recognise that the chance to take on the role of technical director within an F1 team is an appealing next step in his career.

"In turn, this move creates exciting internal progression opportunities as we look to the future and draw from the wealth of talent within the wider team.”

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session

Previous article

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session

Next article

Alonso: Abu Dhabi F1 changes "should be better for overtaking"

Alonso: Abu Dhabi F1 changes "should be better for overtaking"
How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Jonathan Noble
Alonso: Abu Dhabi F1 changes "should be better for overtaking"
Formula 1

Alonso: Abu Dhabi F1 changes "should be better for overtaking"

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic
Formula 1

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Styrian GP Plus
Formula 1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce F1 front wing checks after clampdown Styrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce F1 front wing checks after clampdown

Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’ Styrian GP
Formula 1

Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

