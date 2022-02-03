Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alpine restructures technical department ahead of 2022 F1 season
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin F1 team seals Aramco sponsorship deal

Oil and gas company Aramco has signed a name sponsorship deal with the Aston Martin Formula 1 team, it was announced on Thursday.

Aston Martin F1 team seals Aramco sponsorship deal

The "long-term strategic partnership" means the British squad will be known as Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team from now on.

The deal includes sponsorship rights, a licensing agreement, and joint research and development of sustainable fuels, advanced lubricants and non-metallic materials in vehicles, according to a team statement.

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco already has an agreement with Formula 1, with its trackside advertising visible in several races over the course of the season.

"We are in the sport to win so I am delighted to welcome an incredible partner of the stature of Aramco, who I have learnt from this process has a tremendous amount of intellectual property and technical capability, which I know will greatly assist our team to achieve our goals of winning Formula 1 world championships," team owner Lawrence Stroll said.

"Our historic partnership demonstrates the scale of our ambition to make our team a pioneering and winning force in Formula 1 and showcase the sustainability and performance of Aramco's products."

Pit straight detail, including Aramco signage

Pit straight detail, including Aramco signage

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Aramco's senior vice-president Mohammed Al Qahtani added: "The partnership reflects Aramco’s efforts to reduce emissions in the global automotive and transport industries.

"Our ambition is to supply premium fuels and lubricants to the global automotive sector, and our tie-up with the Aston Martin team will help drive awareness of our high-quality products.

"It is an alliance that harnesses our shared commitment to engineering excellence and innovation, and has the potential to deliver winning results both on and off the track."

Read Also:

Aston Martin will unveil its 2022 Formula 1 challenger on February 10 in the car maker's headquarters in Gaydon.

The team finished seventh in the constructors' championship in the 2021 Formula 1 season, dropping three places from 2020, when it raced as Racing Point.

Aston Martin will retain an unchanged driver line-up in Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll this year.

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine restructures technical department ahead of 2022 F1 season
Previous article

Alpine restructures technical department ahead of 2022 F1 season
Load comments

Latest news

Aston Martin F1 team seals Aramco sponsorship deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin F1 team seals Aramco sponsorship deal

Alpine restructures technical department ahead of 2022 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine restructures technical department ahead of 2022 F1 season

Haas to reveal 2022 F1 livery on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas to reveal 2022 F1 livery on Friday

Albon set for full Thai flag usage as WADA plans reinstatement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon set for full Thai flag usage as WADA plans reinstatement

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Plus

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

Its Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
7 h
Why 2022 success should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Plus

Why 2022 success should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The F1 compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Plus

The F1 compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s STUART CODLING, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Plus

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Plus

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

McLaren's improvement over the past three Formula 1 seasons is clear for all to see, despite a drop to fourth behind Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ standings. But the crew at Woking know a true step to the top is still a work in progress, and the team is putting the infrastructure in place to get there

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2022
Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive Plus

Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive

More than just a run out for young drivers, the 2021 Abu Dhabi post-season test was a small glimpse into 2022 and a new start for Formula 1. LUKE SMITH explains why some found it more valuable than others

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2022
The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller  Plus

The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller 

Formula 1’s craziest title fight in years was long in the making. GP RACING reveals how a tiny swing - in absolute terms – equated to a big change in the balance of F1 power in 2021

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2022
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Plus

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.