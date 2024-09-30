All Series
Formula 1

Renault to end F1 engine project with Alpine set for Mercedes switch in 2026

French manufacturer Renault has confirmed that it will end its works engine effort in F1

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Photo by: Alpine

Renault will pull the plug on its Formula 1 engine operations ahead of the new rules era in 2026.

Following months of speculation about the future of the French manufacturer, with Alpine having long been in talks with Mercedes for a customer power unit deal, the fate of its operations was finally announced on Monday.

In a statement it was revealed that the company’s F1 engine factory at Viry-Chatillon near Paris would be transformed into an engineering centre to help contribute to cutting-edge technology of future Renault and Alpine cars.

That would be as a consequence of Renault abandoning work on its 2026 F1 engines.

The statement said that Viry would, however, continue its effort to supply the current turbo-hybrid engine to Alpine until the end of next season.

“Formula 1 activities at Viry, excluding the development of a new engine, will continue until the end of the 2025 season,” said the statement.

Alpine protestors from Viry-Chatillon

Alpine protestors from Viry-Chatillon

Photo by: Anaël Bernier - Horizons Multiples

The alternative projects that have been marked out for Viry include the development of a future Alpine Supercar, work on future battery technology and R&D on electric motor technologies.

Viry would also continue to contribute to Renault’s other motorsport activities, including Alpine’s World Endurance Championship programme, as well as customer projects, plus Formula E and Rally-Raid efforts for partner brands.

Despite abandoning its F1 engine, Alpine has said it would keep monitoring developments in grand prix racing.

The statement added: “Following the consultation process and dialogue with the employee representatives at Viry-Châtillon, Alpine has decided to establish an F1 monitoring unit.

“This unit will aim to maintain employees' knowledge and skills in this sport and remain at the forefront of innovation for Hypertech Alpine's various projects.”

Alpine has insisted that all current staff at Viry would be guaranteed jobs going forward.

Philippe Krief, Alpine CEO, said: “Creating this Hypertech Alpine centre is key to Alpine's development strategy and, more broadly, to the Group's innovation strategy.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“It is a turning point in the history of the Viry-Châtillon site, which will ensure the continuity of a savoir-faire and the inclusion of its rare skills in the Group's ambitious future while strengthening Alpine's position as an 'innovation garage'.

“Its racing DNA remains a cornerstone of the brand. It will continue to fuel an unprecedented industrial and automotive project, thanks particularly to Hypertech Alpine.”

Viry protests

The confirmation that Renault is to abandon its F1 engine project has come after much controversy about the idea of operations being shut down.

Staff at Viry have protested against the move which they felt was not justified, despite the cost-savings that will be made through Alpine going down the customer route rather than funding its own full engine programme.

But amid a review of Alpine’s F1 plan by Renault CEO Luca de Meo and new advisor Flavio Briatore earlier this year, it became increasingly clear that the preferred route was to take Mercedes longer term.

As well as the financial benefits, getting that deal across the line would mean Alpine having access to an engine that should deliver guaranteed competitiveness – which it currently enduring an engine that is down on power compared to rivals.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes explained recently that, while he understood Viry staff wanted to keep going with the 2026 project, there were a host of elements that de Meo had to weigh up.

“There are all the factors at play, but I guess at the end of the day you just want the best engine in the car,” he said. “That's a decision that I think Luca is evaluating at the moment.”

Discussions with Mercedes are ongoing, and nothing has been formally announced yet regarding a future partnership.

Jonathan Noble
