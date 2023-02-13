Subscribe
Alpine runs A523 F1 car at Silverstone ahead of launch

The Alpine Formula 1 team shook down its new A523 at a Silverstone filming day on Monday, ahead of Thursday’s launch event in London.

Adam Cooper
By:
The Enstone outfit has opted not to reveal proper images of the car until then, although some spy shots circulated on social media not long after it took to the track.

Esteban Ocon was the first to drive the new car, completing nine laps, before new signing Pierre Gasly took over and ran a further eight laps and the team reached the 100km limit allowed by the rules.

Alpine followed Alfa Romeo, Red Bull, Haas and Williams in getting its 2023 car on track, with others set to do so in the coming days.

“It’s not until you get back out on track in an F1 car that you realise how much you miss it,” said Ocon. “It was an honour to drive the A523 today and experience first-hand all the hard work and improvements that have gone into this car.

“A big thank you to all the women and men at Viry and Enstone for reaching this milestone, and seeing the car on-track for the first time. The first lap is always a memorable one and I’m glad today went smoothly.

“We will show the A523 to the world this Thursday at the launch and also on track in Bahrain next week.”

For Gasly, who drove the 2022 car at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, it was a further chance to log miles with his new team.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to be driving again, especially in my new colours of Alpine,” he said. “Today was about getting an initial feel for the car and it felt very good on the laps I drove.

“I know everyone at the team has worked tirelessly to develop the car over the winter and it’s a proud moment to drive it today and see everyone’s faces in the garage. I’m looking forward to the launch on Thursday and then learning even more about the car at testing.”

Technical director Matt Harman said it had been a trouble-free day for the new car.

“It’s been another milestone ticked for the A523 today with our shakedown at Silverstone and I’m pleased the day ran so smoothly,” he noted.

“Esteban drove first in the morning to check all the systems were working properly as well as completing the usual install programme for the car.

“Pierre was then in the car in the afternoon for the first time in the A523 and completed eight stable laps to get an initial feel in his new surroundings.

“These days are of course limited and not representative, but we’ve certainly had a great day and we now look forward to testing in Bahrain where we expect to continue our learning of the 2023 car.”

