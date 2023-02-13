Subscribe
Previous / Alpine runs A523 F1 car at Silverstone ahead of launch Next / Alonso expects "difficult races" to start at Aston Martin in F1
Formula 1 / Aston Martin launch News

Aston Martin unveils aggressive 2023 AMR23 F1 car

Aston Martin has revealed an aggressive revamp for its 2023 Formula 1 car, with the team saying its AMR23 design is “without compromise”.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Aston Martin unveils aggressive 2023 AMR23 F1 car

After a challenging start to the 2022 campaign, where the Silverstone-based squad had to change concept early on, it believes it has made a good step over the winter.

Technical director Dan Fallows said the new AMR23 was 95% different from its predecessor, with the outfit having adopted some key changes heading in to 2023.

This includes a heavily revised front wing, new sidepods that incorporate a much more aggressive sweeping inner ramp, and a different engine cover that includes a larger roll hoop inlet.

Fallows said that Aston Martin had not wanted to hold back in pushing the boundaries of what was possible, as it set sights on moving up the grid.

“The design team was adamant that it wanted to tackle these regulations without compromise,” he said. “We want to move up the grid and start challenging the teams at the front – and you can’t do that by sitting back and being conservative.

“AMR23 is a significant development of the car we refined in the latter half of 2022 – and we have improved it in every critical area. It optimises the solutions we felt would offer us the most performance, and it embodies the joint vision we have embraced and have built together over the recent months.”

Aston Martin 23

Aston Martin 23

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Despite the extensive nature of the changes to the car, Fallows was clear that the team had carried over a lot of the positives of last year’s car.

“We went into this year trying to be bold and aggressive, to try to take on the lessons from last year,” he said.

“We did make quite a bit of progress through AMR22. We wanted to make sure that this is a sensible evolution of that, but it also gives us a really good platform to develop on.

“But, at the same time, we wanted to make sure that it was aggressive: to give a big challenge to all of the engineering team to make sure that they really push themselves. And I think you can see that, in the design of the car.”

The arrival of Fernando Alonso alongside Lance Stroll is a big boost to the team this year, and the Spaniard said he hoped the AMR23 would deliver a strong baseline for the team to start putting pressure on the top three teams.

“We definitely have to, if possible, lead that midfield, and get closer to the top three teams,” he explained. “The most important thing for me this year is just to make sure that this car and this baseline is the one that we will develop for the future Aston Martin cars. I think last year the package had some difficulties, as we all saw from the outside.

“I think the team went through a few things during the season and they improve a lot at the end of the year. So those difficulties for sure are very good when you understand them and you can programme something from that car.

Aston Martin AMR23

Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

“This is the real first car with this new set of regulations that hopefully Aston Martin can develop in the future.

“So that will be for me the biggest thing this year, that we can develop throughout the season, and we can finish 2023 knowing that this is a car and a baseline for the future Aston Martin cars.”

New factory progress

Aston Martin launched its AMR23 inside its new factory, which is due to be completed in the next few months before the team moves across.

Work on the first phase should be completed by this spring with the final elements, including the windtunnel and simulator, ready for operation by the end of 2024.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll said having the new facility on tap would be a game changer for the squad.

“This year’s move into our new state-of-the-art factory is more than just a serious statement of intent,” he said.

“It will considerably strengthen and empower every single individual in this organisation, helping us to deliver on our ambition to narrow the gap to the front of the grid and, in time, become genuine championship frontrunners.”

Aston Martin AMR23

Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine runs A523 F1 car at Silverstone ahead of launch

Alonso expects "difficult races" to start at Aston Martin in F1
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run

Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run

Formula 1
Ferrari launch

Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run

Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season

Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season

Formula 1
Ferrari launch

Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Aston Martin: New F1 factory will be a "game changer"

Aston Martin: New F1 factory will be a "game changer"

Formula 1

Aston Martin: New F1 factory will be a "game changer" Aston Martin: New F1 factory will be a "game changer"

Latest news

How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull

How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull

F1 Formula 1

How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull

Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event

Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event

F1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event

Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic

Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic

F2 FIA F2

Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic

Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car

Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car

Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance?

Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Ferrari launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance? Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance?

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Karun Chandhok

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023 Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Williams launch
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.