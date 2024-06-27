All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Austrian GP

Alpine retains Gasly on new multi-year F1 deal

Frenchman sews up Formula 1 future as Alpine fills one of its vacant 2025 seats

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team

Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly has signed a contract extension to remain with the Alpine Formula 1 team on a multi-year basis.
The Frenchman's signing for another season ensures that Alpine retains continuity into 2025, as it announced previously that it was parting ways with Esteban Ocon at the end of the current season.
Gasly is currently in his second season with the French squad, and finished 11th in the drivers' championship in 2023 - four points ahead of Ocon as the two were closely matched.
Alpine has endured a difficult start to 2024 after entering the year with a car that was said to be around 10kg overweight, although steady improvements and efforts to reduce weight have led to an uptick in the team's performances.
This has led to a pair of double-points finishes in the last two races - Gasly has finished ninth in both, with Ocon 10th at Montreal and Spain. Gasly currently leads his fellow Normandy-born stable-mate by five points to three in the standings.
"I feel very much at home at this great team. I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision," Gasly said.
"I’ve been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the team. While on track it’s been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere. 
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

"I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking. There is a lot of potential in this team’s personnel and resources. 
"I’m excited for what is to come in the future and right now I’m focusing on the everyday details that we are putting in to improve our performances.”
Although Gasly was always likely to stay at Alpine, he had courted interest from other teams on the grid with a vacant seat - Sauber was believed to be a potential destination as it prepares for its metamorphosis into Audi for 2026.
However, the departure of Ocon had perhaps convinced Gasly to stay as the duo's relationship remained fractious through a number of on-track clashes between the pair.
This came to a head at Monaco, when Ocon attempted to barge past his team-mate at Portier and made contact - sustaining damage to put himself out and put Gasly at risk. This earned the ire of team principal Bruno Famin, and Ocon's impending departure from the team was announced in the wake of their clash ahead of the Montreal round.
“The extension of Pierre’s contract with the team is very pleasing," said Famin.
"He is a driver with huge experience in Formula 1 and continues to show huge amounts of potential on-track. For Alpine as a brand, he is a great ambassador and we therefore look forward to continuing our collaboration. 
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"While this is important for our future, we do have to keep our eyes close to what is coming and that is focusing on improving our current package. We have high ambitions this current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve those things. 
"We will take our time in deciding Pierre’s team-mate and we are excited with the options we have on the table.”
It is currently unknown who will partner Gasly at the team, although it is understood that the team has made a late offer to tempt Carlos Sainz back to the Enstone team.
Reserve driver Jack Doohan and Alpine WEC driver Mick Schumacher are also believed to be in the running for a drive, with the two undertaking a test at Paul Ricard with the team's 2022 machinery.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why F1's most boring car tweaks are making the difference in the fight for wins
Next article The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Sainz learning to trust 'very few' people in F1 paddock over 2025 talks

Sainz learning to trust 'very few' people in F1 paddock over 2025 talks

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Sainz learning to trust 'very few' people in F1 paddock over 2025 talks
Verstappen "would have been second" without first-lap F1 Spanish GP pass on Norris

Verstappen "would have been second" without first-lap F1 Spanish GP pass on Norris

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Verstappen "would have been second" without first-lap F1 Spanish GP pass on Norris
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Pierre Gasly
More from
Pierre Gasly
Why 'miles off' Alpine didn't prompt Gasly to give up on its F1 recovery

Why 'miles off' Alpine didn't prompt Gasly to give up on its F1 recovery

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Why 'miles off' Alpine didn't prompt Gasly to give up on its F1 recovery
Alpine to "consider all options" over F1 2026 engine call - Gasly

Alpine to "consider all options" over F1 2026 engine call - Gasly

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alpine to "consider all options" over F1 2026 engine call - Gasly
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?
Alpine
More from
Alpine
Who should partner Gasly at Alpine in F1 2025? Our writers have their say

Who should partner Gasly at Alpine in F1 2025? Our writers have their say

Formula 1
Who should partner Gasly at Alpine in F1 2025? Our writers have their say
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Flat Chat podcast: Flavio Briatore's F1 return, British GP preview

Flat Chat podcast: Flavio Briatore's F1 return, British GP preview

Formula 1
Flat Chat podcast: Flavio Briatore's F1 return, British GP preview

Latest news

Live: F1 Austrian GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying

Live: F1 Austrian GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Live: F1 Austrian GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying
How F2 is 'playing to strengths' of surprise title contender

How F2 is 'playing to strengths' of surprise title contender

F2 FIA F2
Spielberg
How F2 is 'playing to strengths' of surprise title contender
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia shades Marquez in first practice

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia shades Marquez in first practice

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia shades Marquez in first practice
Why 'miles off' Alpine didn't prompt Gasly to give up on its F1 recovery

Why 'miles off' Alpine didn't prompt Gasly to give up on its F1 recovery

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Why 'miles off' Alpine didn't prompt Gasly to give up on its F1 recovery

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe