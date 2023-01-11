Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Magnussen: No pressure to become best pals with Hulkenberg at Haas Next / Cadillac not put off by lukewarm F1 reaction to Andretti entry plans
Formula 1 News

Alpine F1 management “overlap” better than reverse - Szafnauer

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer says it’s better to have an “overlap” of management duties within a Formula 1 organisation than the opposite.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alpine F1 management “overlap” better than reverse - Szafnauer

After Alpine operated without a clear team principal in 2021 last season, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi returned to a more traditional structure.

Szafnauer reports to Rossi, who has overall responsibility for the road car division as well as the racing team, and as such has a hand in big decisions such as driving hirings.

After leaving Aston Martin at the start of last year Szafnauer said a team couldn’t have “two Popes” – a reference to the arrival of Martin Whitmarsh in the Aston camp – but he insists that the situation is different at Alpine, with the two key players working well together.

"Working with Laurent is really easy,” said Szafnauer when asked by Autosport about his earlier comments.

“Because we're like Popes of separate churches. He's CEO of Alpine, the car company, and I report to him.

“One of the pillars of the Alpine car company is a F1 team, or one of the entities underneath him. So I just report to him there.

"He's got all sorts of other direct reports, to sell cars, design cars, manufacture cars, market the cars, all that stuff. It's kind of like Toto [Wolff] reporting to Ola Kallenius.”

Rossi noted in September that Szafnauer was one of the hires that he was “most proud of,” and the latter says that the division of responsibilities within Alpine is clear.

“The last thing you want when you first come in is to have underlap,” he noted.

“Overlap means I do this and you do this, so we overlap on this stuff. Underlap is I don't do it, and you don't do it. And it just falls through the cracks.

“So that's worse. At the beginning, there was some overlap. And then [it becomes] I'll do this, you do this, then you get it so there's no underlap, there's no overlap, I do this stuff, you do this stuff. And we're at that spot now."

Szafnauer cited his early involvement getting Pierre Gasly on board of an example of how things work within the team, with him doing much of the ground work.

"I called Franz [Tost] to say can you release him? And Franz said no. And so I said, 'well, great. I'm glad you said that'.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A522

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Because the last thing I wanted to hear was, yeah, I can't wait to get rid of this guy! He said, no, I need him, he's a great driver. I don't want to lose him.

Read Also:

“I said 'thank you, with all due respect, do you mind if I call Helmut [Marko]? He might have a different perspective'.

"I called Helmut. But at the same time, when I got to certain milestones, I would call Laurent and say, look, this is what I've done. This how far I've gotten. I now have to go to America and talk to Bryan Herta about a release [for Colton Herta].

“And I did that bit of it bit too. I went and had lunch with Bryan and Colton. Because the release was conditional upon Red Bull finding a replacement that they were happy with. Otherwise they wouldn't have released him.”

shares
comments

Related video

Magnussen: No pressure to become best pals with Hulkenberg at Haas
Previous article

Magnussen: No pressure to become best pals with Hulkenberg at Haas
Next article

Cadillac not put off by lukewarm F1 reaction to Andretti entry plans

Cadillac not put off by lukewarm F1 reaction to Andretti entry plans
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Alpine: Ocon has to make "better judgements" racing team-mate
Formula 1

Alpine: Ocon has to make "better judgements" racing team-mate

Aston Martin: New F1 factory will be a "game changer"
Formula 1

Aston Martin: New F1 factory will be a "game changer"

Latest news

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023

Richie Stanaway will partner Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Eight for the Supercars endurance races in 2023.

Retiring Harvick "genuinely looking forward" to final NASCAR season
NASCAR NASCAR

Retiring Harvick "genuinely looking forward" to final NASCAR season

Kevin Harvick says he is "genuinely looking forward to" his final season of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series after announcing plans to retire at the end of 2023.

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will join McLaren Racing for the 2024 Indianapolis 500, racing a car co-owned by Rick Hendrick.

Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023

Juncos Hollinger Racing has expanded its IndyCar programme to two cars for the 2023 season, signing Argentine touring car ace Agustin Canapino to partner Callum Illot.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Plus

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship’s self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
13 h
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Plus

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Plus

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Plus

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Autosport prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Plus

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Plus

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Plus

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Plus

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.