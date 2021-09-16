Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Fernando Alonso reckons both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen did "what they should do" in their clash during Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix.

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash

The championship contenders made contact at Monza's first chicane as Red Bull driver Verstappen attempted to overtake Mercedes rival Hamilton, who had just emerged from the pits.

The crash, their second after their British GP incident, put them both out of the race on the spot.

Although opinion was divided on who was to blame, FIA stewards deemed Verstappen was predominantly at fault and handed him a three-place grid penalty for the next race in Russia.

Two-time F1 world champion Alonso disagreed with the stewards' assessment, and reckons it was just a racing incident made look more serious by Verstappen's car going airborne and ending on top of Hamilton's Mercedes.

"They are there, both champions, and they are always fighting to the limit and today... seems an unfortunate position and corner and kerb, the car jumps a little bit, and then they touch tyre with tyre, and the rubber makes a car fly," Alonso said.

"But it's low speed, you know, they are at 30 or 40km/h, there is no danger, there is no nothing.

"So I don't think that was a big thing. Silverstone probably yes, but today it was just a racing incident."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, collide

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, collide

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Alonso added: "I think Lewis tried to run wide in Turn 1 to maybe force Max to cut the corner. Max doesn't cut the corner, stays on the outside, but then there is no corner possible to make on the inside for Turn 2.

"They both did what they should do, you know, and unfortunately, they touched each other.

"I saw the replay of the start as well, and Giovinazzi and Leclerc, they touched in the same way. Stroll and Perez, they touched at the start in the same way [in] Turn 1 and 2. But they didn't touch wheel to wheel, so it's not the same outcome.

"But this is a very typical manoeuvre [in] Turn 1, Turn 2, and they were unlucky [that] they touched tyre with tyre."

Read Also:

Alonso's Ferrari rival Carlos Sainz Jr believes the crash could have been avoided had either Verstappen or Hamilton wanted to.

"An accident is always avoidable," said Sainz. "I think two don't crash if one doesn't want to.

"They are always fighting as tough as they have to fight for the championship, you are more exposed to these kind of incidents, like we've seen in the past, and it's, I guess, a natural thing in Formula 1 [that] two guys that are fighting for a championship tend to collide more often than not, no?

"And from my point of view, the accident is pretty clear. I think, I'm not gonna go into detail. I'm not gonna give you my opinion. Because I feel like there's gonna be some talk in the next drivers' meeting and we need to argue it between all of us."

Sainz's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc said accidents like that are "understandable" when drivers are fighting for the championship.

"It is normal to see those type of accidents," he said. "They are fighting for a world championship and both want to win very badly as I would if I was in that position.

"So it's understandable to see those type of fights – as you've probably seen and as we've seen – in the past happening, and yeah, I won't comment on it."

shares
comments

Related video

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash

Previous article

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

1 d
2
Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

1 d
3
Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton Monza F1 crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

21 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: Not definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

18 h
5
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

2 d
Latest news
Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash
F1

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash

6m
FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash
F1

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash

17 h
Mercedes: Not definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
F1

Mercedes: Not definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

18 h
Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ
F1

Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ

20 h
Verstappen/Hamilton Monza F1 crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill
F1

Verstappen/Hamilton Monza F1 crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

21 h
Latest videos
6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
16 h

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

Pablo Elizalde More
Pablo Elizalde
Alfa Romeo's ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo's ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver

Ferrari gained less than 0.1 second from extra F1 windtunnel boost
Formula 1

Ferrari gained less than 0.1 second from extra F1 windtunnel boost

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix Plus
Formula 1

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races Italian GP
Formula 1

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Trending Today

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Verstappen/Hamilton Monza F1 crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton Monza F1 crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

Mercedes: Not definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Not definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Plus

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
22 h
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Plus

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1’s elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he’s recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

OPINION: The Italian GP clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen followed a running theme in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight. Their close-quarters battles have often resulted in contact - and although Hamilton has shown a willingness to back off, Verstappen must learn to temper his aggression

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Two drivers produced maximum-score performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left several others ruing what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of “glory” if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1’s other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Latest news

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash

Mercedes: Not definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Not definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ
Formula 1 Formula 1

Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.