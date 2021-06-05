Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku F1 front row start Next / Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

Fernando Alonso believes it is "unfair" that Formula 1 drivers who caused red flags by crashing in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix are allowed to keep their grid positions.

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions

The double world champion qualified his Alpine ninth after a "messy" session blighted by four red flag stoppages, with Lance Stroll and Antonio Giovinazzi both crashing out at Turn 15 in Q1, while Daniel Ricciardo in Q2 and Yuki Tsunoda and Carlos Sainz in Q3 had mishaps at Turn 3.

It came one week after Charles Leclerc's Q3 crash at the Monaco Grand Prix while on provisional pole prevented his rivals from improving, although on that occasion damage resulting from the crash prevented him from starting the race.

Alonso, who will start eighth after Lando Norris was given a three-place grid drop for not following red flag procedures in Q1, said that the rules as currently written gave drivers of crashed cars an unfair advantage as they can replace parts as necessary without losing grid positions.

He added that if an IndyCar-style rule - whereby drivers causing red flags are docked their two fastest times - were introduced in F1 then drivers would be careful not to "drive over your possibilities".

Speaking to Sky F1, Alonso said: "It was messy, it was difficult to get into the rhythm, into the pace, but it was the same for everybody.

"I think we didn't use all the potential of the car because every time we put a new set of tyres, we didn't use it.

"[It is] unfair probably that the people that crashed, they repair the car and they start in that position tomorrow.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"All the other cars, we are in parc ferme until tomorrow, we cannot touch the car, so why they can change all the parts that they caused the red flag?

"Maybe one day we are in that position and we take advantage of the rule.

"I think the people need to calm down a little bit and drive 98% in a street circuit because if you crash and you start last in the race, maybe you don't drive over your possibilities.

"And I think today with so many people driving over the possibilities of their car or their abilities."

Alonso said that he was encouraged by the pace of his Alpine, explaining that he felt "comfortable" and was optimistic of scoring points for the first time since Portugal after disappointing races in Barcelona and Monaco.

"I think we have a good car, it has been good all weekend, we've been always in the top 10 every session and we feel comfortable," he said.

"Here, you can overtake if you have the pace, so we need to take care of the tyres - that will be the hot topic for tomorrow I guess.

"But we have reasonable confidence to take good points."

shares
comments

Related video

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku F1 front row start

Previous article

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku F1 front row start

Next article

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Author James Newbold

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement

23min
2
Formula 1

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions

54min
3
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

2h
4
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc takes pole in interrupted qualifying

1h
5
MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

6h
Latest news
Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku F1 pole
F1

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku F1 pole

2m
Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement
F1

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement

23m
Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions
F1

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions

54m
Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku F1 front row start
F1

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku F1 front row start

1h
Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing out on Baku F1 pole
F1

Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing out on Baku F1 pole

1h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

More
James Newbold
Alternating between ICE and electric Hyundais "biggest challenge" for Vernay
WTCR

Alternating between ICE and electric Hyundais "biggest challenge" for Vernay

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?
IndyCar

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph Plus
Formula 1

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: Formula 1 comeback more enjoyable than expected
Formula 1

Alonso: Formula 1 comeback more enjoyable than expected

F1 French GP will start "a new championship" for Alonso
Formula 1

F1 French GP will start "a new championship" for Alonso

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Plus

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
4h
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot Plus

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace - which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
21h
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era Plus

The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era

In the second part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH explains how the Lotus marque’s values crystallised in the 1960s as founder Colin Chapman met his perfect foil: the peerless Jim Clark. But Chapman’s technological tours de force were fragile as well as fast…

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021
The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph Plus

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph

It’s rare for Formula 1 teams to go from back-row fodder to podium challengers in one season, but that’s what Benetton did in 2001 as it laid the foundations for title-winning success as Renault

Formula 1
May 30, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Plus

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. STUART CODLING examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime

Formula 1
May 29, 2021

Trending Today

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions

Azerbaijan GP qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc takes pole in interrupted qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc takes pole in interrupted qualifying

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing out on Baku F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing out on Baku F1 pole

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Latest news

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku F1 pole

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku F1 front row start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku F1 front row start

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.