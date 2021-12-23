Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / The brutal reality for mechanics as F1's calendar expands Next / The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on
Formula 1 News

Alonso not involved too much in Alpine 2022 F1 car development

By:

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso says he has not been involved too much in the development of Alpine's 2022 Formula 1 car.

Alonso not involved too much in Alpine 2022 F1 car development

All-new cars will be introduced next year after the current set of regulations are finally replaced, having been originally scheduled for 2021 before they were pushed back because of the pandemic.

Despite the postponement, teams were banned from developing their 2022 cars during 2020 in order to keep costs under control so teams wouldn't have to work on two different projects at the same time.

Alonso, who returned to Formula 1 this year, says early restrictions in what was allowed meant he was not a big part of the development.

Asked how involved he had been in the process of the 2022 car, he said: "Not much, to be honest.

"If I'm honest, then the development has been followed by all the designers, the simulations, the new regulations were too strict at the beginning so there were a lot of clarification as to what we could do and not do with FIA and things like that.

"It is a strange new project for everybody, I feel. Now from December and January we will start the work in the simulator and hopefully our implication will be a little bit more."

Fernando Alonso, Alpine/Renault RS18 Mule

Fernando Alonso, Alpine/Renault RS18 Mule

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Spaniard, who finished 10th in the standings on his return to the series, said he had "high hopes" for Alpine's new challenger.

"More power on the straights and more downforce in the corners that is what we aim for next year, all drivers," he said of what he wants from the 2022 car.

"We are strong in many areas we just need a competitive package out of the factories at Enstone and Viry. We have been working for several months now and we have high hopes but let's see in February."

Alonso and team-mate Esteban Ocon are set to start work in the simulator this week, and the Frenchman is expecting this to be one of his busiest winters.

"[This week] the model will be ready in the simulator and that is when we are going to really push hard basically into there," Ocon said.

"Starting to have feedback from the 18-inch tyre that we are going to run in Abu Dhabi and from there on it's going to be a very busy winter for sure, busier than any other winters have been probably. "

shares
comments

Related video

The brutal reality for mechanics as F1's calendar expands
Previous article

The brutal reality for mechanics as F1's calendar expands
Next article

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on
Load comments
Pablo Elizalde More
Pablo Elizalde
Haas F1 team aiming to pass crash tests for 2022 car this month Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Haas F1 team aiming to pass crash tests for 2022 car this month

Alonso: F1 race direction "too soft" on Abu Dhabi GP qualifying traffic issues Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Alonso: F1 race direction "too soft" on Abu Dhabi GP qualifying traffic issues

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix Plus
Formula 1

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso set for surgery in January to remove plates from jaw
Formula 1

Alonso set for surgery in January to remove plates from jaw

Alonso: Verstappen ‘one step ahead of everyone’ in F1 this year Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen ‘one step ahead of everyone’ in F1 this year

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine More
Alpine
Piastri would be "pretty annoyed" not to land 2023 F1 drive after title treble Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

Piastri would be "pretty annoyed" not to land 2023 F1 drive after title treble

Ocon: Alpine can be "very dangerous" to F1's top teams in 2022
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine can be "very dangerous" to F1's top teams in 2022

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Latest news

Haas F1 team aiming to pass crash tests for 2022 car this month
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1 team aiming to pass crash tests for 2022 car this month

F1 personnel set for mandatory vaccination requirement in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 personnel set for mandatory vaccination requirement in 2022

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

Alonso not involved too much in Alpine 2022 F1 car development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso not involved too much in Alpine 2022 F1 car development

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Plus

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

OPINION: After a thrilling 2021 Formula 1 season that went down to the wire between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, questions still remain about what is and isn't acceptable behaviour when battling another driver on track. A decision regarding those rules needs to be made, one way or the other

Formula 1
4 h
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Plus

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Plus

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

It was a season of highs and lows for the famous British team in 2021, from sealing a hard-earned eighth in the championship to the loss of founder Sir Frank Williams. Team boss Jost Capito explains the emotional rollercoaster Williams experienced on the road to recovery

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Plus

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

The pandemic-induced delay of F1’s design reset until 2022 meant teams had to run tweaked versions of their 2020 cars, restricted by a token system for updates. Here's how the teams responded to the challenge of developing their carryover machines, in the knowledge any improvements faced a limited shelf-life

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2021
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2021

The 2021 Formula 1 season will be remembered for the titanic championship battle that was only decided on the very last lap, amid great controversy. In the final year of the outgoing regulations before a planned 2022 shakeup, Autosport ranks the 10 best performers across the 22-race campaign

Formula 1
Dec 20, 2021
The feisty defiance that characterised an F1 grafter-turned winner Plus

The feisty defiance that characterised an F1 grafter-turned winner

Sir Frank Williams – who died recently, aged 79 – overcame threadbare beginnings to become a grand prix great. MAURICE HAMILTON knew Frank for over four decades, even lap-charting Keke Rosberg’s  1982 Formula 1 title-winning race for the Williams team, and pays his personal tribute to a giant of modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2021
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
Can America's top talents still reach F1? Plus

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.