All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Singapore GP

Alonso: Ferrari "should have won" in Singapore

Alonso finished just behind Sainz in Singapore

Ewan Gale
Upd:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing, on the grid

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing, on the grid

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso believes Ferrari should have won the Singapore Grand Prix having finished just behind Carlos Sainz.

The Aston Martin driver picked up four points for eighth at the Marina Bay Circuit having undercut Haas' Nico Hulkenberg at the pitstop window, who Alonso was in a train with as well as Charles Leclerc - who would eventually finish fifth.

Having picked up his fourth top-10 in five races, Alonso suggested that he had outperformed the real pace of the AMR24 from across the weekend.

Asked if he had extracted the maximum, the two-time champion, who was the first to finish of the lapped runners, replied: "Yeah, absolutely.

"Behind the top four teams, just in front of Checo, so normally it's ninth and 10th available. Finishing eighth is a bit better than our best dreams.

"Good points, but still one lap behind and not great pace, difficult car to drive the whole weekend. So yeah, we were just lucky we got points, but it was possible to be P15 and have the same feeling.

"I think we should [have] be 15th and 16th. We are eighth, two seconds behind a Ferrari. So I don't know if I can do more."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ferrari's duo started out of position having endured a nightmare qualifying, with Sainz crashing at the start of his first Q3 lap before Leclerc had his best effort deleted for exceeding track limits.

It took Leclerc and Sainz out of the fight for victory having shown competitive pace across the practice sessions - albeit with two of the three held in unrepresentative conditions.

But both drivers had their progress stunted by slower drivers during the race and were forced to use strategic options to advance through the top 10. However, Alonso believes the Scuderia would have been victorious had they been in position.

"The Ferraris were, I mean, they should have won this race, probably. They were the fastest car this weekend."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Obituary: Playboy F1 racer Rupert Keegan billed as 'next James Hunt'
Next article Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy

Top Comments

More from
Ewan Gale
Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy

Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties
Norris wasn't "necessarily overpushing" despite touching walls in Singapore GP

Norris wasn't "necessarily overpushing" despite touching walls in Singapore GP

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Norris wasn't "necessarily overpushing" despite touching walls in Singapore GP
Fernando Alonso
More from
Fernando Alonso
Why is F1 off for almost a month after the Singapore Grand Prix?

Why is F1 off for almost a month after the Singapore Grand Prix?

Formula 1
Why is F1 off for almost a month after the Singapore Grand Prix?
Alonso: Aston Martin needs shaking up for 2025, current F1 form 'not good enough'

Alonso: Aston Martin needs shaking up for 2025, current F1 form 'not good enough'

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alonso: Aston Martin needs shaking up for 2025, current F1 form 'not good enough'
How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special

How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Sainz fined for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash

Sainz fined for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Sainz fined for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash
Leclerc: Ferrari 'threw front row in the bin' with cold tyres in Singapore Q3 lap

Leclerc: Ferrari 'threw front row in the bin' with cold tyres in Singapore Q3 lap

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Leclerc: Ferrari 'threw front row in the bin' with cold tyres in Singapore Q3 lap
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Latest news

Rossi, Rasmussen complete Ed Carpenter Racing’s full-time line-up for 2025

Rossi, Rasmussen complete Ed Carpenter Racing’s full-time line-up for 2025

INDY IndyCar
Nashville
Rossi, Rasmussen complete Ed Carpenter Racing’s full-time line-up for 2025
Mir says Honda's double points finish in Misano MotoGP was "real"

Mir says Honda's double points finish in Misano MotoGP was "real"

MGP MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Mir says Honda's double points finish in Misano MotoGP was "real"
Perez: Colapinto "didn't put a foot wrong" in F1 Singapore GP defence

Perez: Colapinto "didn't put a foot wrong" in F1 Singapore GP defence

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Perez: Colapinto "didn't put a foot wrong" in F1 Singapore GP defence
MotoGP postpones Indian GP return until 2026

MotoGP postpones Indian GP return until 2026

MGP MotoGP
MotoGP postpones Indian GP return until 2026

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore

How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe