Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy

Toto Wolff has conceded Mercedes "read the race wrong" with Lewis Hamilton's strategy at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Hamilton pulled out a stellar effort to turn his qualifying fortunes around and take third on the grid at the Marina Bay Circuit, lining up behind championship protagonists Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

But when the tyre blankets were removed ahead of the race start, Hamilton was one of only two drivers along with Daniel Ricciardo to start on the red-walled soft tyre, with the majority of the field electing for mediums.

Singapore has had a history of small field spreads in the opening stages, given the excessive tyre management employed by the leading drivers, yet McLaren's superior pace allowed Norris to push harder and stretch a lead out in the first stint.

This played to the detriment of Hamilton's strategy, as he was unable to extend his stint as far as he needed and eventually finished down in sixth.

Addressing the strategy call, team principal Wolff explained: "I think we’ve read the race wrong.

"We took a decision based on historic Singapore races where it is basically a procession, Monaco-like, and that the soft tyre would give him an opportunity at the start.

"That was pretty much the only overtaking opportunity. That was the wrong decision that we all took together jointly.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, in the garage Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"It felt like a good offset but with the rear tyre deg that we had it was just one way and that was backwards.

"There was a logic behind it, but obviously it was contrary to what we should’ve decided.

"It doesn’t hide away from the fact that the car is too slow. Maybe the opposition are ahead or behind but that doesn’t change anything."

Ricciardo's call to go on the soft tyre from the back of the grid failed to pay dividends and the RB driver would eventually take a third stop to deny Norris an extra point by stealing the fastest lap.

That led to conspiracy theories given RB's link to Red Bull, but Wolff suggested any accusations of foul play from the team are wide of the mark.

"You’ve probably got to play all your strategies that you have," he said when asked on the topic.

"I don’t think it was dirty play, not at all; it could come down to a point.

"It is within the regulations, the drivers weren’t unfair with each other. I think it is just about who scores an extra point. No big deal."