Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Next / Alfa Romeo: Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"

By:

Fernando Alonso says it was ‘shocking’ that Formula 1 points were handed out at the Belgian Grand Prix for two laps behind the safety car.

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"

With bad weather at Spa-Francorchamps making it too dangerous for cars to race, F1 drivers were only able to complete some slow laps behind the safety car before the event was called off.

However, the two full laps and one lap into the pits were enough for the official result to be declared and half points handed out.

It is a situation that has left many within F1 unhappy, and it has emerged that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali wants talks with teams and the FIA to discuss potential rule changes to ensure there is no repeat in the future.

Alonso said he fully supported the FIA’s decision not to go ahead and let cars race in the conditions, but he does not understand why what happened resulted in points being given out.

“I agree over the conditions, the only thing I don't agree is why they do two laps, and they give the points because we didn't race,” said the Spaniard.

“We didn't have the chance to score points, and many people [didn’t]. I'm P11, I didn't have any green light lap to score a point, so we didn't score.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

“So that's shocking. But that is their decision. So there was no way we could race today, as we showed. It was only a red flag situation or behind safety car situation, as we did. So how you can give points to a non-race?”

PLUS: What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

He added: “They did the three laps just to give the points because the conditions were the same as before, so it was a strange show for sure.”

Alonso is not the only driver to have spoken out about the way that the FIA went ahead with the safety car laps to ensure a result could be declared.

World champion Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram on Sunday night to make it clear he was far from happy with how events played out.

As he labelled the turn of events a ‘farce’, he said: “Of course you can't do anything about the weather but we have sophisticated equipment to tell us what's going on and it was clear the weather wasn't going to let up. We were sent out for one reason and one reason only.

"Two laps behind a safety car where there is no possibility to gain or lose a place or provide entertainment to fans isn't racing. We should have just called it quits, not risked the drivers and most importantly refunded the fans who are the heart of our sport."

shares
comments

Related video

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

Previous article

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

Next article

Alfa Romeo: Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1

Alfa Romeo: Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

4 h
2
Formula 1

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

3 h
3
MotoGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

2 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 'made a bad choice' running two laps, but 'money talks'

18 h
5
Formula 1

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"

1 h
Latest news
Alfa Romeo: Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1
F1

Alfa Romeo: Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1

27m
Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"
F1

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"

1 h
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus
F1

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

1 h
Autosport Podcast: Belgian GP review
F1

Autosport Podcast: Belgian GP review

2 h
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus
F1

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

3 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alfa Romeo: Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1 Belgian GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1

Seidl: Only racing indoors could prevent F1 rain washouts Belgian GP
Formula 1

Seidl: Only racing indoors could prevent F1 rain washouts

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Trending Today

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Hamilton: F1 'made a bad choice' running two laps, but 'money talks'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 'made a bad choice' running two laps, but 'money talks'

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"

Alfa Romeo: Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
1 h
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
3 h
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Plus

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Latest news

Alfa Romeo: Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

Autosport Podcast: Belgian GP review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Belgian GP review

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.