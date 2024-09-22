Alonso: Aston Martin needs shaking up for 2025, current F1 form 'not good enough'
Anticipation of Adrian Newey's arrival at Aston Martin in 2026 must not take attention off 2025, says Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso believes that Aston Martin needs "a shake-up" for 2025, stating that the current performance of its AMR24 Formula 1 car is "not good enough".
He noted that Aston Martin's simulations had predicted it would be the "seventh or eighth fastest" in Singapore, which the Spaniard managed to transcend with seventh on the grid in qualifying. Lance Stroll qualified 17th, however.
Adrian Newey's arrival in March next year will be too late to have any real impact on the design of its car for next season but with a view to improving its fortunes for 2026.
Speaking about the future of the team, Alonso suggested that Aston Martin couldn't afford to simply sacrifice 2025 for a better 2026, and that those in charge of the car's design need to "change the pace" for next year in order to find more success.
"I think 2026 is in our heads, for everyone at Aston, and the biggest hope with Adrian coming, Enrico [Cardile] and some other names," he said.
"This is going to be great, and the future looks bright, but 2025 is... we need to shake things a little bit.
"I mean, it's not good enough what we are doing right now, and 2025 we need to change the pace."
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images
Alonso explained that he and the team at the track were giving their all to get the most out of the car, which had vastly increased their workload as the performance of the AMR24 has slipped back over the year.
He suggested that those back at the factory needed to increase the rate of development, as the track team could not perform "miracles" to get the car punching above its weight.
The team started the year well, but upgrades tended to make the car more difficult to drive - taking confidence away from Alonso and Stroll.
PLUS: How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024
"Right now, I'm applying all the efforts to overcome a little bit the lack of pace," Alonso added.
"A lot of work has been done between Baku and here. [After Friday's running], we left the computer at 2am. We have been increasing the work to find answers, more than ever now.
"We are putting everything in, but we are finding that there are no miracles to be made here on track, and we need the help from the factory now in terms of development of the car."
Watch: Verstappen stages his own Press Conference in protest of the FIA - F1 Singapore GP Updates
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special
Alonso fears he 'doesn't have time' to benefit from Newey's influence
Alonso: Aston Martin struggling to beat Williams and Haas is not acceptable
F1’s new 2026 smaller tyres get first run on Aston Martin mule car
Verstappen: I could think about driving a Newey-designed Aston Martin
Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
Latest news
Seven things we learned from the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say
Wolff: Horner "stirring s*** up" over hiring Russell for 2026
IndyCar announces establishment of long-awaited charter system
Autosport Plus
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024
The apparently humble F1 component with remarkable attributes
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments