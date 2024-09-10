All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Aston Martin officially announces Newey capture

Design guru Newey to become shareholder at Aston Martin F1 team while leading 2026 car project

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Formula One Team

Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Formula One Team

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin Racing has officially won the battle over Adrian Newey, with the legendary Formula 1 designer taking up a role as Managing Technical Partner next year as well as becoming a shareholder.

In a newly created role at the Silverstone-based team, Newey will oversee the ambitious squad's crucial 2026 car design for F1's all-new technical regulations.

Newey's signature had been widely coveted after he announced his departure from Red Bull ahead of May's Miami Grand Prix, which came in the wake of the world champion squad's behind-the-scenes power struggles.

Newey initially signalled his intention to take a break from F1 while finishing his RB17 hypercar project for Red Bull, but negotiated an early release from his contract that would allow him to join a rival team from March 2025 onwards.

Ferrari was long thought to be the frontrunner to secure Newey's services as a consultant, with Newey admitting he was keen to work together with 2025 Ferrari signing Lewis Hamilton.

Instead, the 65-year-old will tick off a different bucket list item by joining forces with fellow world champion Fernando Alonso.

On Tuesday Aston Martin finally announced Newey would join its ranks from 1 March 2025, bolstering an already star-studded technical line-up that includes the likes of technical director Dan Fallows and recent Ferrari hire Enrico Cardile.

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, inspects the car of Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, on the grid

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, inspects the car of Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, on the grid

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Speaking about his decision, Newey said Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll's ambitious plans to march to the front of the F1 grid, which include a brand-new campus and state-of-the-art wind tunnel, convinced him to join the squad.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Formula 1 team," Newey said. "I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with.

"Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport.

Read Also:

"His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state-of-the-art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.

"Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal."

Stroll said Newey's hire was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for his team as well as a statement of intent for what he is setting out to achieve.

"Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Formula 1 team.

"It’s another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula 1 team capable of fighting for world championships. As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen.

Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Formula One Team, Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman, Aston Martin Formula One Team

Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Formula One Team, Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman, Aston Martin Formula One Team

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

"Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met.

"When he saw what we have built at Silverstone – our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel in the sport – he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve."

In storied stints with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, Newey's car designs won 12 drivers' and 13 constructors' championships.

Watch: Adrian Newey Confirmed - Are Aston Martin Set for F1 Success?

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Miami GP organisers "wouldn't mind" F1 double-header with Montreal
Next article Adrian Newey: The F1 legend Aston Martin hopes will complete its championship ambitions

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Leader Newey a bargain for Aston Martin, claims Stroll

Leader Newey a bargain for Aston Martin, claims Stroll

Formula 1
Leader Newey a bargain for Aston Martin, claims Stroll
Are rookie sprint races a good idea? Our F1 writers have their say

Are rookie sprint races a good idea? Our F1 writers have their say

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Are rookie sprint races a good idea? Our F1 writers have their say
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
The timeline of Adrian Newey's decision to move to Aston Martin

The timeline of Adrian Newey's decision to move to Aston Martin

Formula 1
The timeline of Adrian Newey's decision to move to Aston Martin
Has Newey made the right call in joining Aston Martin? Our F1 writers have their say

Has Newey made the right call in joining Aston Martin? Our F1 writers have their say

Formula 1
Has Newey made the right call in joining Aston Martin? Our F1 writers have their say
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

Latest news

Obituary: March and Arrows F1 co-founder Alan Rees

Obituary: March and Arrows F1 co-founder Alan Rees

F1 Formula 1
Obituary: March and Arrows F1 co-founder Alan Rees
FIM set to enforce MotoGP engine freeze

FIM set to enforce MotoGP engine freeze

MGP MotoGP
FIM set to enforce MotoGP engine freeze
Sharp on verge of GB3 title with Donington double as Collards win in British GT

Sharp on verge of GB3 title with Donington double as Collards win in British GT

NTNL National
Sharp on verge of GB3 title with Donington double as Collards win in British GT
Honda and Alpine in procedural breach of F1 cost cap

Honda and Alpine in procedural breach of F1 cost cap

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Honda and Alpine in procedural breach of F1 cost cap

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Gary Watkins
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers
Why the turbine Lotus experiment failed to realise its potential in F1

Why the turbine Lotus experiment failed to realise its potential in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why the turbine Lotus experiment failed to realise its potential in F1
How the chief architect of McLaren's improvement plans to continue its rise

How the chief architect of McLaren's improvement plans to continue its rise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By GP Racing
How the chief architect of McLaren's improvement plans to continue its rise
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe