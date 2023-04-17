Alfa Romeo: Zhou "raising his game" in F1 and able to match Bottas
Alfa Romeo's Xevi Pujolar has praised a more confident Zhou Guanyu for "raising his game" in his second Formula 1 season, as he is now matching his experienced team-mate Valtteri Bottas.
After an uneven debut season that hinted at Zhou's underlying promise, the Chinese driver was retained for a second season and immediately got off to a stronger start. While he was behind Bottas in Bahrain, Zhou qualified and finished ahead of the Finn in a difficult race for Alfa Romeo in Saudi Arabia.
When both drivers struggled with unexpected balance issues in Melbourne, Zhou outqualified Bottas again and then went on to take his first points of the campaign with a ninth-place finish, the second points haul for the Sauber-run squad after Bottas' eighth place in Bahrain.
Alfa Romeo's head of trackside engineering Xevi Pujolar has praised Zhou for the steps he is making in his sophomore campaign.
"I think Zhou is raising the game. And I would say now they are both quite even," he said.
"That's good for us. Qualifying [in Australia] was not ideal, but in the last two qualifying sessions they are close to Q3, both of them and that's good for the team."
From the start of winter testing Zhou made a markedly more assured impression and in Melbourne he said that "it's good to be feeling confident for the first race of the year which I wasn't last year this time."
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo F1 Team and Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo F1 Team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pujolar thinks that this increased self-confidence is the main factor behind the 23-year-old's vast improvement.
"He's more confident," he said. "The car is a different car but in Formula 1 with the tyres... even the tyres have changed a bit, but still it's the same with the team.
"And then working with Valtteri as well and that's how we can [make steps] with both drivers together. And it gives himself confidence as well."
Before scoring his first points of the season Zhou, who benefitted from Melbourne's chaotic race of attrition, felt Alfa Romeo was close to getting into the top 10 on merit, but that small details are decisive in the tight midfield battle.
"It’s clear there are three or four teams clearly ahead of the rest – but then I think from P8 downwards it is very tight," he said. "Everybody can be grabbing these final points finishes, which is the target.
"We're not too far away from this. So it's just the little details that can really make the difference in the midfield."
Krack: Alonso "leading by example" at Aston Martin F1 team with his work ethic
Russell: F1 calendar logistics "will be improved"
Bottas: Harder for young drivers to show real personality in F1
Bottas: Harder for young drivers to show real personality in F1 Bottas: Harder for young drivers to show real personality in F1
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane
Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane
How Alfa Romeo's new front wing aims to improve entire F1 car
How Alfa Romeo's new front wing aims to improve entire F1 car How Alfa Romeo's new front wing aims to improve entire F1 car
Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake
Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake
How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues
How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues
Latest news
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success
The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality
Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.