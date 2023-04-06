Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
How Alfa Romeo's new front wing aims to improve entire F1 car
Alfa Romeo made a quite significant change to the front end of its C43 Formula 1 car in Australia as its bids to eke out more performance.
The new nose and front wing aim to increase downforce and also help give the team more options to balance the car.
Alfa Romeo’s head of trackside engineering Xevi Pujolar said the downforce gains from the updates had wider benefits for the whole car.
“We thought that front wing would bring back the car balance,” he explained. “I don't think we have particular weaknesses at the moment.
“With the front wing, for example, the whole car is working better together. So I would say it's just overall development.”
The main change comes from the adoption of a full-length nose, with the tip now starting on the leading edge of the mainplane, rather than on the second element.
This has also resulted in the shape of the mainplane being altered in the central section, to tweak both the pressure distribution and airflow around the structure and wing.
It’s also worth noting that the physical presence of the nose being extended forward changes how the designers are able to handle the associated loads.
This is highlighted by the reduction in slot gap separator brackets that connect the mainplane and second element.
That number has been reduced from four per side, to just three, while their distribution has been shifted away from the centreline too.
With teams permitted to use eight of these per side, it might not be long before the team employs a similar arrangement between the upper two flaps to the one that first appeared on the Mercedes last season and Ferrari has utilised in 2023.
The outer portion of the mainplane has also been altered. Whereas the leading edge previously arched upward, presenting the underside to the oncoming airflow, it now has a flat edge.
Alfa Romeo C43 mirror stays
Photo by: Uncredited
A small modification has been made to the wing mirror stalk too, with the chord shortened slightly, as the team looks to alter the influence it has on the local airflow.
The shorter stalk (top) can be compared with the specification used in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and is indicated by the white arrows.
Additional reporting by Adam Cooper
Mercedes developing suspension updates to help Hamilton's 'disconnect'
Tsunoda: AlphaTauri needs to run no wing to counter "horrible" top speed
Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake
Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake
F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2023
F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2023 F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2023
How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues
How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues
Latest news
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality
Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?
Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?
Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?
Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga
The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga
The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength
The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.