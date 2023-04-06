Subscribe
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main
Photos
Illustrations
Previous / Mercedes developing suspension updates to help Hamilton's 'disconnect' Next / Tsunoda: AlphaTauri needs to run no wing to counter "horrible" top speed
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

How Alfa Romeo's new front wing aims to improve entire F1 car

Alfa Romeo made a quite significant change to the front end of its C43 Formula 1 car in Australia as its bids to eke out more performance. 

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
How Alfa Romeo's new front wing aims to improve entire F1 car

The new nose and front wing aim to increase downforce and also help give the team more options to balance the car.

Alfa Romeo’s head of trackside engineering Xevi Pujolar said the downforce gains from the updates had wider benefits for the whole car. 

“We thought that front wing would bring back the car balance,” he explained. “I don't think we have particular weaknesses at the moment.  

“With the front wing, for example, the whole car is working better together. So I would say it's just overall development.” 

The main change comes from the adoption of a full-length nose, with the tip now starting on the leading edge of the mainplane, rather than on the second element.  

This has also resulted in the shape of the mainplane being altered in the central section, to tweak both the pressure distribution and airflow around the structure and wing. 

It’s also worth noting that the physical presence of the nose being extended forward changes how the designers are able to handle the associated loads.  

This is highlighted by the reduction in slot gap separator brackets that connect the mainplane and second element. 

That number has been reduced from four per side, to just three, while their distribution has been shifted away from the centreline too. 

With teams permitted to use eight of these per side, it might not be long before the team employs a similar arrangement between the upper two flaps to the one that first appeared on the Mercedes last season and Ferrari has utilised in 2023. 

The outer portion of the mainplane has also been altered. Whereas the leading edge previously arched upward, presenting the underside to the oncoming airflow, it now has a flat edge. 

Alfa Romeo C43 mirror stays

Alfa Romeo C43 mirror stays

Photo by: Uncredited

A small modification has been made to the wing mirror stalk too, with the chord shortened slightly, as the team looks to alter the influence it has on the local airflow.  

The shorter stalk (top) can be compared with the specification used in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and is indicated by the white arrows. 

Read Also:

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

shares
comments

Mercedes developing suspension updates to help Hamilton's 'disconnect'

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri needs to run no wing to counter "horrible" top speed
Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
The changes helping F1's second most-improved team shine

The changes helping F1's second most-improved team shine

Formula 1

The changes helping F1's second most-improved team shine The changes helping F1's second most-improved team shine

How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness

How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness

Formula 1
Australian GP

How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Alfa Romeo More
Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake

Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake

Formula 1

Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2023

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2023

Formula 1

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2023 F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2023

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alfa Romeo launch

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jonathan Noble

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.