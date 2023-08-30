Alfa Romeo reveals striking special livery for F1 Italian GP
The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team has unveiled a special car livery for the Italian Grand Prix to celebrate the Alfa 33 Stradale.
The striking one-off look, featuring gold ascents and highlights on an Italian flag tricolore that adorns the engine cover, will be used throughout the Monza weekend by Alfa Romeo duo Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.
The Sauber-run squad, which has run a handful of sponsor-led livery tweaks this year, will end its F1 partnership with Alfa Romeo at the conclusion of the 2023 season – the Italian GP effectively marking the alliance’s last home race.
To celebrate the occasion, the team has opted to pay tribute to the launch of Alfa Romeo’s latest car, the 33 Stradale, which was launched at the Alfa Romeo Museum near Milan – 56 years on from the original launch of the car.
“As we approach our home race in Monza, it’s a pleasure to unveil this incredible livery, a true tribute not only to the 33 Stradale, but to Alfa Romeo as a whole and to the country it hails from, Italy,” Sauber boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi said.
Alfa Romeo F1 Team Italian GP livery
Photo by: Alfa Romeo
The F1 team will end its Alfa Romeo partnership after the Abu Dhabi GP, as it prepares to become the factory Audi outfit when the German engine manufacturer enters the series in 2026.
Alfa Romeo has expressed interest in staying in the F1 paddock, with reports emerging recently linking it to a sponsorship deal with the Haas F1 team.
Last June Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner indicated the team was open to joining up with Alfa Romeo but no formal talks had begun.
Haas already has a long-term title sponsorship arrangement in place with Moneygram, and Steiner said that any association with Alfa Romeo would have to accommodate that.
Alfa Romeo F1 Team Italian GP livery
Photo by: Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo will hope the new look gives it a boost on the track having failed to score any points since the Canadian GP back in June and it is stuck in ninth place in the F1 world constructors’ championship only ahead of AlphaTauri.
Last time out at the Dutch GP, Williams made a strong stride in the battle of the lower runners, as Alex Albon took eighth place to push the British squad four points clear of Haas in seventh in the standings.
McLaren still "needs more development" to challenge for P2 in F1 2023
Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays
Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets
Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets
Bottas: Sticking around for Audi era making more sense
Bottas: Sticking around for Audi era making more sense Bottas: Sticking around for Audi era making more sense
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Latest news
How 'sofa racer' Bagnaia is finding the edge on his MotoGP rivals
How 'sofa racer' Bagnaia is finding the edge on his MotoGP rivals How 'sofa racer' Bagnaia is finding the edge on his MotoGP rivals
IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic
IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic
What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal
What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal
Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car not designed around my driving style
Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car not designed around my driving style Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car not designed around my driving style
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.